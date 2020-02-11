‘Pain,’ but no glory: Pedro Almodovar’s latest joins the list of great queer movies that lost at the Oscars [PHOTO GALLERY]

You can’t win ’em all. The Oscars were handed out on Sunday, February 9, but while it was a big night for international cinema as “Parasite” made history by winning Best Picture, Spain’s “Pain and Glory” couldn’t get in on the action, losing both of its nominations. It’s in good company, though. Click above to see 39 great LGBTQ films that either lost at the Oscars or weren’t even nominated.

“Pain and Glory” was written and directed by Pedro Almodovar, who has been rewarded by the Oscars before. His 1999 film “All About My Mother” won Best Foreign Language Film (now known as Best International Feature Film), and he himself won Best Original Screenplay for 2002’s “Talk to Her.” His latest film is a semi-autobiographical exploration of his life and career, starring Antonio Banderas as a gay filmmaker coming to terms with his past relationships and current health struggles.

The film was nominated for Best International Feature, but that award, unsurprisingly, went to “Parasite.” Even if the South Korean film hadn’t won Best Picture, foreign films that are nominated for the top prize usually win the international category if eligible, so this seemed like a foregone conclusion.

SEE29 LGBT Movies That Won Oscars

“Pain’s” only other bid was Best Actor for Banderas, a first for the veteran actor whose career Almodovar helped to launch. But that race was dominated all season by Joaquin Phoenix, who claimed Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice, SAG and BAFTA Awards for his performance as the title supervillain in “Joker.” Indeed, Phoenix won the Oscar too, leaving “Pain” with no glory.

But at least it was nominated. Other acclaimed queer movies from 2019 like “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” and “Booksmart” were snubbed entirely by the academy. Did they all deserve better?

Be sure to vote today for our Gold Derby decade awards featuring the best of the best from 2010 to 2019. You can keep changing your ballot as often as you like until the event closes on February 21. All 1,500 candidates you’ll see across 22 categories were nominees at either the Oscars, annual Gold Derby Film Awards or both. And join in the fun debate over these contenders taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.