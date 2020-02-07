‘Parasite,’ Joaquin Phoenix and Saoirse Ronan deserve Oscars, according to Fandango moviegoers survey

“Parasite” is one of the favorites to win Best Picture at the Oscars this weekend according to our odds, and it’s also the favorite of Fandango readers among the nine nominees. The website, a popular portal for movie coverage and movie tickets, surveyed more than 2,000 of its users.

“Fans are more excited to watch the Academy Awards because they’ve actually seen the nominated movies,” says Fandango managing editor and Gold Derby Expert Erik Davis regarding their poll results. “This year’s Oscar races for Best Picture and Best Director are the most suspenseful, and if the Fandango polling is any indication, it’s going to be awfully close, with ‘Parasite’ and ‘1917’ neck and neck in the voting for both categories.”

“Parasite” led the poll with 20% of their user votes, followed by “1917” (19%), “Joker” (15%), “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (12%) and “Little Women” (10%). The result is all the more impressive when you consider that Fandango is a movie ticket-seller and “Parasite” is an art house foreign-language film up against English-language blockbusters. “1917,” “Hollywood” and “Little Women” are $100 million hits at the domestic box office, and “Joker” scored more than $1 billion worldwide. So “Parasite’s” victory in this poll is indicative of the film’s substantial crossover appeal.

Fandango users also believe “Parasite” filmmaker Bong Joon Ho deserves to win Best Director. In the acting races they’re throwing their support behind front-runners Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”) and Brad Pitt (“Hollywood”) for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively, while they prefer “Little Women” Oscar underdogs Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress. See who else the Fandango community is rooting for below.

Best Picture

“Parasite” – 20%

“1917” – 19%

“Joker” – 15%

“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” – 12%

“Little Women” – 10%

“Jojo Rabbit” – 7%

“Marriage Story” – 7%

“Ford v Ferrari” – 5%

“The Irishman” – 5%

Best Actor

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”) – 55%

Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”) – 20%

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”) – 14%

Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”) – 8%

Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”) – 3%

Best Actress

Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”) – 31%

Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”) – 26%

Renee Zellweger (“Judy”) – 19%

Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”) – 12%

Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”) – 12%

Best Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”) – 41%

Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”) – 40%

Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”) – 9%

Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”) – 6%

Al Pacino (“The Irishman”) – 4%

Best Supporting Actress

Florence Pugh (“Little Women”) – 28%

Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”) – 24%

Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”) – 22%

Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”) – 15%

Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”) – 11%

Best Director

Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”) – 34%

Sam Mendes (“1917”) – 33%

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”) – 15%

Todd Phillips (“Joker”) – 14%

Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”) – 4%

Best Animated Picture

“Toy Story 4” – 49%

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” – 19%

“Klaus” – 15%

“I Lost My Body” – 9%

“Missing Link” – 8%

Best Original Screenplay

“Knives Out” – 35%

“Parasite” – 28%

“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” – 18%

“1917” – 11%

“Marriage Story” – 8%

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Little Women” – 33%

“Joker” – 32%

“Jojo Rabbit” – 23%

“The Irishman” – 10%

“The Two Popes” – 2%

Best Song

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” (“Rocketman”) – 42%

“Into the Unknown” (“Frozen 2”) – 30%

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (“Toy Story 4”) – 16%

“Stand Up” (“Harriet”) – 9%

“I’m Standing With You” (“Breakthrough”) – 3%

