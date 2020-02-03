‘We want subtitles!’ ‘Parasite’ fans hesitant about HBO’s TV series adaptation [POLL RESULTS]

When HBO recently announced plans to create a TV series adaptation of six-time Oscar nominee “Parasite” from producer Adam McKay, the film’s fans were understandably hesitant. Based on our recent poll results, a leading 35% voted they would not watch an American version of Bong Joon Ho‘s South Korean thriller because, “We want subtitles!” But it was a close vote, as 33% said they’d “wait and see” and the other 32% declared they “can’t wait” for what HBO has in store for them.

Ironically, when Bong won Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globes he proudly proclaimed, “Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.” According to our sister site Variety, there’s no official word yet on whether the Bong/Mckay limited series would be a “direct English language remake of the film, or some kind of spinoff.”

As of this writing “Parasite” has grossed $31 million domestically ($161 worldwide), making it one of the most successful foreign language films in U.S. history. The film stars Song Kang Ho, Chang Hyae Jin, Choi Woo Shik and Park So Dam as members of the poor Kim family who try to creep into the lives of the rich Park family.

“Parasite” scored six Oscar nominations this year: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design and Best International Film. Already this awards season the Neon film has won various prizes at the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice, Screen Actors Guild, ACE Eddies and Cannes Film Festival.

Is it possible stingy Oscar voters won’t feel the need to give “Parasite” any other trophies since they’re undoubtedly voting for it over in the international category? That’s what our 26 Experts from major media outlets think will happen, as they don’t collectively have it winning any other Academy Awards on February 9.

