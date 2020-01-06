Who were the big winners at the 2020 Golden Globes for film, who lost, and what does it mean for Oscars? [UPDATING LIVE]

The Golden Globes were the first major televised awards show of 2020, aired on Sunday night, January 5, and hosted by Ricky Gervais. That made this a significant stop on the campaign trail for film contenders looking to increase their visibility on their way to the Oscars. But just how important are these prizes? Scroll down for our complete analysis of the winners, updating live as they’re announced throughout the night.

The influence of the Golden Globes this year is unknown, since there’s not a whole lot of time to influence the Oscars, at least not the nominations. Since the Oscars moved up their awards by multiple weeks — they’ll be handed out on February 9, instead of at the end of the month as usual — the entire awards season has been drastically compressed. Voting for Oscar nominations started om January 2, three days before tonight’s Globes, and it ends on January 7, two days later, so it’s possible most ballots will already be in by the time the Globe winners take the stage to accept their trophies.

The Globes also don’t directly reflect the Oscars because there’s no overlap between the international journalists in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association who pick the Globe winners and the industry peers in the motion picture academy who vote for the Oscars. However, we mustn’t underestimate the power of momentum. Winning here can project the kind of success that leads to success later, and we’ve seen in the past that awards voters are often drawn onto the bandwagon, especially with such a compressed Oscar calendar.

All of last year’s Oscar winners for acting won at the Globes first, and so did the Oscars’ Best Picture champ, “Green Book.” The year before all four Oscar acting winners won at the Globes too, though the Globes picked “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” for Best Film Drama over the Oscar’s eventual Best Picture, “The Shape of Water.” So this may be a preview of what’s to come on February 9. Follow along below as each film winner is announced (times listed are Eastern).

