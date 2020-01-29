Parvati Shallow poised to take on ‘killers’ in ‘Survivor: Winners at War’: ‘I’ve got my dagger behind my back’ [WATCH]

When the cast of “Survivor: Winners at War” was announced, superfans breathed a sigh of relief that Parvati Shallow was among the 20 returning champions. This sultry fan favorite, who won 2008’s “Survivor: Micronesia,” has only appeared once since her memorable domination of the game, in 2010’s “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains.” That’s right — it’s been a decade since Parvati last graced our reality TV screens, and if you need a reason to know why she’s been missed, just watch her quote above from CBS’s video featurette: “I’ve got my dagger behind my back.”

“Everyone out here has nothing to prove, which means they have nothing to lose, which means everyone out here is a dangerous killer,” Parvati proclaims. She’s right. Of the 20 winners many of them are considered “villains” in their own right, from two-timer Sandra Diaz-Twine to “Boston” Rob Mariano to lying/cheating Tony Vlachos to heartless Tyson Apostol to police officer-turned-criminal Sarah Lacina. In fact, we might recommend Parvati have two daggers behind her back, just to be safe.

Of course, there are also several heroes who have returned in “Survivor: Winners at War.” Among the most notable defenders of truth are war vet Ben Driebergen, southern charmer Nick Wilson, cancer survivor Ethan Zohn, comp beast Danni Boatwright, firefighter Jeremy Collins, under-the-radar Denise Stapley, loyal Yul Kwon and superfan Adam Klein.

Gold Derby readers have been making their predictions for who they think will ultimately win the game, and Yul comes out on top with leading 5/1 odds. Parvati is next in line at 11/2 odds, followed by Ethan in third at 13/2 odds and Sandra in fourth at 19/2 odds. Do you agree or disagree with our readers’ predictions? There’s still time to make your own picks.

This monumental 40th season premieres Wednesday, February 12 on CBS, with the castaways fighting for the biggest prize ever, a whopping $2 million. Jeff Probst returns as host, as does the familiar island setting of Fiji — it’s the eighth consecutive season to film there.

