Could Paul Mescal (‘Normal People’) become 3rd youngest Emmy winner for Best Movie/Limited Actor? These journos think so

The 2020 Emmy race for Best Movie/Limited Actor is full of veteran movie stars, but there’s a chance the award could go to a newcomer. One of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed, Matt Webb Mitovich (TVLine), and one of Gold Derby’s own Editors, Riley Chow, is predicting an upset for Paul Mescal, who plays a lovestruck young man in the Irish romance “Normal People.” At age 24, he would continue the recent trend of younger actors beating decorated veterans in this category. He’d actually be the third youngest champ in history.

The youngest actor ever to win this award was Anthony Murphy, who was just 17 when he took it home for “Tom Brown’s Schooldays” in 1973. The second youngest came just last year when Jharrel Jerome prevailed at 21 for playing the wrongly convicted Korey Wise in “When They See Us”; he defeated a formidable field including Oscar winners Mahershala Ali (“True Detective”), Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”) and Benicio Del Toro (“Escape at Dannemora”).

The third youngest winner came just the year before, in 2018, when Darren Criss won for playing killer Andrew Cunanan in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace.” He was only 31 at the time and defeated more seasoned actors Antonio Banderas (“Genius: Picasso”), Benedict Cumberbatch (“Patrick Melrose”) and Jeff Daniels (“The Looming Tower”).

Mescal would have to fend off just as formidable a field. The current front-runner, according to the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users, is Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much is True”). Then there’s another Oscar nominee and Emmy champ, Hugh Jackman (“Bad Education”), Oscar winners Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice”) and Jeremy Irons (“Watchmen”), and the relative whippersnapper of the bunch, 40-year-old triple Emmy winner Aaron Paul (“El Camino”).

That’s a lot of opponents to get through, but “Normal People” was a big hit with critics, so it could inspire passion in Emmy voters too. In such a crowded field, the biggest challenge for Mescal may just be getting the nomination, but if he does, don’t let his youth fool you. He’ll be right in the thick of it for the win.

