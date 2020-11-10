Payton Lamar eliminated on ‘The Voice’ after ‘Dancing with a Stranger’ battle vs. Jus Jon [WATCH]

Payton Lamar, a 23-year-old singer from Nashville, Tennessee, was just eliminated on Monday’s first battle round episode of “The Voice.” Her coach Blake Shelton teamed her up against Jus Jon to the Sam Smith & Normani song “Dancing with a Stranger.” Blake and his battle advisor Kane Brown mentored both aspiring artists, but in the end Blake decided to advance Jus Jon to the knockouts. The other coaches opted not to save Payton, so she was sent packing. Watch “The Voice” battle video above.

When she first appeared on NBC’s reality TV show, Payton took on “Never Alone” for her blind audition and was a one-chair turn for Blake. In fact, he almost didn’t hit his button and only turned his seat around at the last moment. The coach decided to pit her up against another one-chair artist, Jus Jon, for his only pop/soul duet of the season. In the end, Payton’s range wasn’t as strong and so she was cut.

With Payton’s exit, Team Blake now consists of the following nine artists: Jus Jon, Ian Flanigan, Jim Ranger, Taryn Papa, Aaron Scott, Ben Allen, Sam Stacy, John Sullivan and Worth the Wait. Who do YOU think can go the distance from this group?

Payton’s NBC bio: “Payton Lamar discovered her passion for music at a young age and was encouraged by her grandmother to sing in church. Payton went on to compete in talent shows and began writing her own songs. After high school, she joined a worship ministry school where she met her husband, Matthew. An opportunity arose for them to pursue their dream careers in Paris, so they dropped everything and moved overseas. Matthew played for a professional basketball league and Payton joined a Christian music label. Once their visas expired, they relocated to Nashville where Payton now runs a small video production company and focuses on her music.”

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions