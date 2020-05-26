Emmys 2020 exclusive: PBS ‘Masterpiece’ category submissions

In a Gold Derby exclusive, we have learned the category placements of the key Emmy Awards contenders for “Masterpiece” on PBS. The long-running series has one limited series in “Sanditon” and the three drama series “The Durrells in Corfu,” “Poldark” and “World on Fire.”

Below, the list of “Masterpiece” lead and supporting submissions for these four programs. More names might be added by the network on the final Emmy ballot. Also note that performers not included on this list may well be submitted by their personal reps.

“THE DURRELLS IN CORFU”

Drama Series

Drama Actress – Keeley Hawes

“POLDARK”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Aidan Turner

Drama Actress – Eleanor Tomlinson

Drama Supporting Actor – Jack Farthing

“SANDITON”

Limited Series

Movie/Limited Actor – Theo James

Movie/Limited Actress – Rose Williams

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Crystal Clarke

“WORLD ON FIRE”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Jonah Hauer-King

Drama Supporting Actor – Sean Bean

Drama Supporting Actress – Julia Brown, Helen Hunt, Lesley Manville, Zofia Wichlacz

