‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’ reviews: ‘Bold’ followup to the cult hit series features an ‘electric’ Natalie Dormer

The cult hit series “Penny Dreadful” ran for three seasons on Showtime telling horror stories featuring Dr. Frankenstein, Dorian Gray, Dr. Jekyll and more in an otherworldly London during the Victorian era. Now comes its followup, “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,” which isn’t connected to the original story but is also the brainchild of creator John Logan (“Gladiator,” “The Aviator”). It premieres on April 26. So does it capture the same magic (sometimes literally) as the previous series?

As of this writing the series has a MetaCritic score of 66 based on eight reviews counted so far: four positive and four mixed, but none outright negative. That’s not too far off of the original “Penny Dreadful,” which launched to a MetaCritic score of 70 and averaged 74 over the course of its run. On Rotten Tomatoes it’s rated 70% fresh based on 10 reviews, three of which are classified as negative.

The new series moves the action from 19th century England to 20th century America. Specifically, it’s set in 1938 Los Angeles, where detectives Tiago Vega and Lewis Michener (Daniel Zovatto and Nathan Lane) try to solve a grisly murder with supernatural overtones. “Game of Thrones” alum Natalie Dormer costars a demon who can assume different forms, and her performance is being described as “the electric engine” that drives the show, while Lane is its “heart.”

The show’s tone has been compared to the original “Penny Dreadful” crossed with “Guys and Dolls” and “West Side Story.” But others argue the show should have “pared down its plotlines” to avoid straining “under the weight of its own webbing.”

The previous series was never nominated for Best Drama at the Emmys, but it earned a total of 13 nominations in Creative Arts categories, an impressive total given it was only eligible for three seasons. That show’s star Eva Green was also nominated for a Golden Globe for Best TV Drama Actress in 2016. Can the new series do just as well, or maybe even better? Check out some of the reviews below, and join the discussion on this and more here with your fellow television fans.

Lacy Baugher (Paste): “It’s Natalie Dormer’s world, and we’re all just living in it … It’s a wonderfully fun, energetic performance, sly and complex in a way that will delight anyone familiar with the actress’ work from such previous outings as ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘The Tudors’ … But if Dormer’s performance is the electric engine that powers the show, then Nathan Lane’s beleaguered, hardboiled detective Lewis is its heart.”

Kelly Connolly (TV Guide): “‘City of Angels’ should appeal equally to fans who loved ‘Penny Dreadful’ for its moody theatricality (me) and people whose favorite musical is ‘Guys and Dolls’ with a dash of ‘West Side Story’ (coincidentally, also me). It’s still finding its point of view, but I’m happy to go along for the ride … If ‘City of Angels’ finds its angle on these questions, the show could be unstoppable.”

Adrian Horton (Guardian): “Most of the performances, particularly from veterans like Lane, are solid, but the heavy lift here is done by Dormer, who plays not one but four avatars of Magda … The bold and disparate strands of this series (Nazis! ‘Footloose’-style dance sequence! Jewish gangsters!) are individually compelling, but the show strains under the weight of its own webbing.”

Kristen Lopez (IndieWire): “Dormer, to her credit, makes each character she plays feel fully formed and vibrant … At times, the series feels like a retread of ‘L.A. Confidential’ with its one unique element, that of Tiago’s quest for respect in the LAPD, being smothered by several other ideas. Had the series pared down its plotlines the characters could shine more.”

