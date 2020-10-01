People’s Choice Awards 2020 nominations: Full list includes BTS, ‘Hamilton,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ …

The 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards nominations are now in, honoring the most popular films, TV shows, music and pop culture of the year. A whopping 44 categories represent the most significant moments in pop culture from 2020, including the Disney+ film “Hamilton,” Netflix’s binge-able “Tiger King,” K-pop group BTS and recent Emmy winner “Schitt’s Creek.” The People’s Choice Awards will air Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E! Scroll down for the list of 2020 People’s Choice Awards nominations and info on how to vote.
“Bad Boys for Life” is the biggest winner among the movie nominees, racked up six bids: Movie of 2020, Action Movie of 2020, Male Movie Star of 2020 for Will Smith and Female Movie Star of 2020 for Vanessa Hudgens, with both actors also getting into Action Movie Star of 2020. “Hamilton” is right behind with five nominations, with two for star/creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Looking to the television nominees, “This Is Us” is tops with six honors, including: Show of 2020, Drama Show of 2020, Male TV Star of 2020 and Drama TV Star of 2020 for Sterling K. Brown and Female TV Star of 2020 and Drama TV Star of 2020 for Mandy Moore. “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Outer Banks” are right up there with five nominations apiece.
Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga are tied with seven bids each. Bieber is in the categories of Artist of 2020, Song of 2020 for both “Intentions” and “Stuck With U,” Album of 2020 for “Changes,” Music Video of 2020 and Collaboration of 2020 for “Holy” and even Social Celebrity of 2020. Gaga is in most of the same categories, including Artist of 2020, Album for “Chromatica,” Song, Music Video and Collaboration for “Rain on Me” and Social Celebrity, in addition to Female Artist of 2020 and Style Star of 2020. Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion are tied for second at six nominations.
The full list of movie, TV and music nominees for the 2020 People’s Choice Awards is below, with additional pop culture categories viewable on E!’s website, and cast your votes here. You are eligible to vote until Friday, Oct. 23 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
MOVIES
THE MOVIE OF 2020
- Bad Boys for Life
- Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
- Extraction
- Hamilton
- Project Power
- The Invisible Man
- The Old Guard
- Trolls World Tour
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2020
- Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
- Like A Boss
- The Kissing Booth 2
- The King of Staten Island
- The Lovebirds
- The Wrong Missy
- To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
- Bill & Ted Face the Music
THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2020
- Bad Boys for Life
- Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
- Bloodshot
- Extraction
- Mulan
- Power Project
- Tenet
- The Old Guard
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2020
- Hamilton
- Dangerous Lies
- Greyhound
- I Still Believe
- Invisible Man
- The High Note
- The Photograph
- The Way Back
THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2020
- Dolittle
- My Spy
- Onward
- Scoob!
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- The Call of the Wild
- The Willoughbys
- Trolls World Tour
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020
- Chris Hemsworth, Extraction
- Jamie Foxx, Project Power
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Mark Wahlberg, Spenser Confidential
- Robert Downey Jr., Dolittle
- Tom Hanks, Greyhound
- Vin Diesel, Bloodshot
- Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020
- Camila Mendes, Dangerous Lies
- Charlize Theron, The Old Guard
- Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man
- Issa Rae, The Lovebirds
- Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
- Salma Hayek, Like a Boss
- Tiffany Haddish, Like A Boss
- Vanessa Hudgens, Bad Boys for Life
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2020
- Ben Affleck, The Way Back
- Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man
- Issa Rae, The Photograph
- KJ Apa, I Still Believe
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Russell Crowe, Unhinged
- Tom Hanks, Greyhound
- Tracee Ellis Ross, The High Note
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2020
- David Spade, The Wrong Missy
- Issa Rae, The Lovebirds
- Joey King, The Kissing Booth 2
- Keanu Reeves, Bill & Ted Face the Music
- Noah Centineo, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
- Pete Davidson, The King of Staten Island
- Salma Hayek, Like a Boss
- Will Ferrell, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2020
- Charlize Theron, The Old Guard
- Chris Hemsworth, Extraction
- Jamie Foxx, Project Power
- John David Washington, Tenet
- Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
- Vanessa Hudgens, Bad Boys for Life
- Vin Diesel, Bloodshot
- Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life
TV
THE SHOW OF 2020
- Grey’s Anatomy
- Never Have I Ever
- Outer Banks
- The Bachelor
- The Last Dance
- The Masked Singer
- This Is Us
- Tiger King
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2020
- Grey’s Anatomy
- Law & Order: SVU
- Outer Banks
- Ozark
- Power
- Riverdale
- The Walking Dead
- This Is Us
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2020
- Dead To Me
- Grown-ish
- Insecure
- Modern Family
- Never Have I Ever
- Saturday Night Live
- Schitt’s Creek
- The Good Place
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2020
- 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
- Below Deck Mediterranean
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians
- Love & Hip Hop: New York
- Love Is Blind
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Queer Eye
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2020
- American Idol
- America’s Got Talent
- Top Chef
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- The Bachelor
- The Challenge: Total Madness
- The Masked Singer
- The Voice
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2020
- Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
- Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
- Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Jesse Williams, Grey’s Anatomy
- Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Steve Carell, Space Force
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2020
- Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
- Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
- Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
- Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Sofía Vergara, Modern Family
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2020
- Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
- Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
- Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
- Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2020
- Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
- Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Jameela Jamil, The Good Place
- Kate McKinnon, SNL
- Kristen Bell, The Good Place
- Sofía Vergara, Modern Family
- Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020
- Good Morning America
- Live With Kelly & Ryan
- Red Table Talk
- The Ellen DeGeneres Show
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- The View
- The Wendy Williams Show
- Today
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020
- Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- The Late Late Show with James Corden
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2020
- Gigi Goode, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Hannah Ann Sluss, The Bachelor
- Jaida Essence Hall, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Just Sam, American Idol
- Madison Prewett, The Bachelor
- Kandi Burruss, The Masked Singer
- Rob Gronkowski , The Masked Singer
- Sammie Cimarelli, The Circle
THE REALITY STAR OF 2020
- Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
- Darcey and Stacey Silva, Darcey & Stacey
- Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
- Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up with the Kardashians
- Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians
- Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Porsha Williams, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2020
- Cheer
- Love Is Blind
- Never Have I Ever
- Normal People
- Outer Banks
- Ozark
- Schitt’s Creek
- Tiger King
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2020
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
- Legacies
- Locke & Key
- Supergirl
- Supernatural
- Wynonna Earp
- The Flash
- The Umbrella Academy
MUSIC
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2020
- Bad Bunny
- Blake Shelton
- DaBaby
- Drake
- J Balvin
- Justin Bieber
- Lil Baby
- The Weeknd
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2020
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Cardi B
- Dua Lipa
- Lady Gaga
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Miley Cyrus
- Taylor Swift
THE GROUP OF 2020
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Chloe X Halle
- CNCO
- Dan + Shay
- Jonas Brothers
- twenty one pilots
THE SONG OF 2020
- “Break My Heart,” Dua Lipa
- “Dynamite,” BTS
- “Intentions,” Justin Bieber
- “Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
- “Rockstar,” DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
- “Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion
- “Stuck With U,” Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
- “WAP,” Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
THE ALBUM OF 2020
- After Hours, The Weeknd
- High Off Life, Future
- Changes, Justin Bieber
- Chromatica, Lady Gaga
- Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
- Folklore, Taylor Swift
- Map of the Soul: 7, BTS
- YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2020
- Blake Shelton
- Kane Brown
- Keith Urban
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Luke Bryan
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- Thomas Rhett
THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2020
- Bad Bunny
- Becky G
- Daddy Yankee
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Nicky Jam
- Karol G
- Ozuna
THE NEW ARTIST OF 2020
- Ava Max
- BENEE
- Conan Gray
- Doja Cat
- Jack Harlow
- Roddy Ricch
- Saweetie
- Trevor Daniel
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2020
- “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd
- “Dynamite,” BTS
- “Holy,” Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper
- “Ice Cream,” BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez
- “Life Is Good,” Future ft. Drake
- “Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
- “UN DIA,” J. Balvin, Dua Lip, Bad Bunny
- “WAP,” Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
THE COLLABORATION OF 2020
- “Be Kind,” Marshmellow & Halsey
- “Holy,” Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper
- “Life Is Good,” Future ft. Drake
- “Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
- “Rockstar,” DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
- “Savage Remix (Feat. Beyonce),” Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé
- “WAP,” Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- “Whats Poppin Remix,” Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne
THE SOUNDTRACK SONG OF 2020
- “About Love,” Marina, To All The Boys: P.S. I Love You
- “Alexander Hamilton,” Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
- “Boss Bitch,” Doja Cat, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
- “Loyal Brave True,” Christina Aguilera, Mulan
- “On Me (feat. Ava Max),” Thomas Rhett, Scoob!
- “Only The Young,” Taylor Swift, Featured in Miss Americana
- “Rare,” Selena Gomez, Normal People
- “The Other Side,” SZA x Justin Timberlake, Trolls World Tour
