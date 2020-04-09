‘The Bachelor’s’ Peter Weber reveals what the hell went down with Hannah Brown while he was engaged to Hannah Ann

During her instantly iconic “Bachelor” Hall of Fame “f— you” speech to Peter Weber on “After the Final Rose” last month, Hannah Ann Sluss called him out for his notorious indecisiveness and for involving three women in their brief engagement: herself, Madison Prewett and Hannah Brown.

“Peter, we’ve been through a lot together, and I should have really picked up on the first red flag to give to me, when you wanted to reach out to Hannah Brown to find closure with her. So looking back on it, our engagement involved three women: me, you still being in love with Madison and proposing to me, and your need for closure with Hannah Brown. That is three women involved in our engagement,” she said. “So a word of advice, if you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man.”

Really great stuff. But we digress. Bachelor Nation wasn’t sure what Sluss was talking about in regards to Brown, who appeared in the first two episodes of “The Bachelor” — during which she told the pilot that she regretted dumping him on “The Bachelorette” and he subsequently asked her to join the cast, but she declined (also because she was on “Dancing with the Stars” at the time). But now we finally know the Hannah Squared Drama.

SEE Bachelor Peter Weber says he’s not dating Kelley Flanagan… yet: I’d be ‘very happy if that happened’

In his interview on Nick Viall‘s “The Viall Files” podcast, Weber revealed that after the cast members received screeners before the Jan. 6 season premiere, Brown slid into his DMs on Instagram. “She was being really honest and open, and wondering if I had seen the episodes yet,” he said. She was kinda struggling with it, it was tough to watch.”

At the time, Weber was still engaged to Sluss (they would break up at the end of January) and were watching the episodes on a “Happy Couple” weekend together. “I told her that Hannah Brown had reached out, that it could be good for both of us to get some closure. To be completely honest, the way that whole conversation ended [with Brown on ‘The Bachelor’] wasn’t very definite. I was so confused in that moment,” Weber said (when is he not?). “Those were real feelings being brought up. So Hannah Brown reached out to see how I was doing.”

Weber said he asked Sluss if it’d be all right with her for him and Brown to chat. “She told me that it was fine as long as I didn’t see her in person,” he explained. “She was, obviously, a little hesitant… and that’s why I wanted to be transparent about her with everything. Ultimately, she gave me the OK, and Hannah Brown and I discussed things.”

SEE ‘The Bachelor’s’ Peter and Kelley were spotted getting flirty in Chicago like there isn’t a pandemic going on

Oh, Peter. Just because she said it’s OK doesn’t mean she’s actually OK with you chatting with your ex, who admitted she regretted breaking up with you, to get closure over DM, like, six weeks after your engagement. And even if she were 100 percent cool with it, hindsight’s 20/20, and you went on to break up with her weeks later for Prewett.

But whatever transpired over DM, Weber did get closure with Hannah B., and they’re now friends who are “very supportive” of one another. And now they’re both quarantining and TikToking with exes from their respective seasons whom they may or may not be dating.

“She’d, honestly, constantly check in on me. ‘Cause the weeks that ensued were pretty tough. She had just been in that position,” he said. “I have all the respect in the world for Hannah Brown. She’s been amazing and there for me pretty much at all times. There’s a really good mutual respect.”

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions