‘The Bachelor’s’ Peter Weber gushes he ‘finally got it right’ with Kelley Flanagan while Barb can hardly contain herself

Third time is the charm, right? After reports surfaced that Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan were dating last week, the “Bachelor” star made things Instagram official over the weekend.

“You caught me. Let the adventure begin,” the pilot posted Saturday along with a photo of himself kissing his new girlfriend in the cockpit.

The best part about this is that Weber’s post came after his mom Barbara posted her own Instagram tribute to the couple, a collage that even included a rose. “❤️Serendipity❤️,” she wrote. You know she had that ready to go for the last six weeks.

The couple had sparked dating rumors after they were photographed out and about on the Chicago Riverwalk in late March despite stay-at-home orders. Weber, who lives at his parents’ in Los Angeles, had flown to Chicago to quarantine with Flanagan and his “Bachelorette” co-star Dustin Kendrick. This was two weeks after the “Bachelor” finale, in which Weber had proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss, dumped her for Madison Prewett, and had to sit there and take it while Barb railed against his relationship with Prewett on live TV. He and Prewett split just two days later.

Flanagan, who was eliminated in fifth place on “The Bachelor,” confirmed their relationship with a throwback photo from August, revealing a concert pass that she got Kygo to sign at a concert. “Pilot Pete, don’t be dumb. Pick Kelley!” the DJ wrote.

“I finally got it right 😍 @kygomusic,” Weber commented.

And lest you think he’s the only one who feels that way, both Barb and his dad, Peter Sr., endorsed this message too. “What more can I say Chop Chop but a match made in heaven. Love you guys 😍,” Peter Sr., who also posted his own collage, wrote. Barb, meanwhile, let emojis do the talking: “❤️🌹❤️🌹❤️🌹❤️🌹❤️🌹”

Spare a thought for Sluss, whom it’s safe to say Barb no longer wants her son to bring home. But to be fair, Flanagan had apparently always been Barb’s No. 1: She was the only contestant Barb had followed on Instagram and had already told the lawyer that she was her “fave.”

