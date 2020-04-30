‘The Bachelor’s’ Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are officially dating, so file this under ‘News That Surprised No One’

What a difference three weeks makes. After claiming that they were just friends earlier this month, Peter Weber and his “Bachelor” fifth-place finisher Kelley Flanagan are now dating, according to “Us Weekly.”

“Peter and Kelley are fully dating, but they aren’t admitting it to people,” a source told the magazine. Meanwhile, an insider (the same one?) also confirmed to “People” that the two “are a couple.”

We know, completely shocking. Who would’ve guessed after they frolicked along the Chicago Riverwalk during a pandemic, started quarantining together and posting flirty TikToks, right? According to “Us Weekly,” the pair is trying to keep their relationship on the down-low because of their social distancing faux pas last month.

“[Flanagan] has been much more careful and has been staying in her house ever since her incident with Peter while walking on the Riverwalk in Chicago and doesn’t want to be criticized all over the internet,” the source said.

Weber addressed the dating rumors on fellow Bachelor Nick Viall‘s podcast “The Viall Files” on April 6, saying that he and Flanagan are not dating, but he would love to date her in the future. Guess that meant three weeks (tbh, they were probably dating then and not admitting it). “Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely,” he said. “Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened.”

In the same interview, the pilot noted how “serendipitous” his relationship with Flanagan has been. The pair randomly met at a hotel before production began on “The Bachelor,” on which he eliminated the lawyer before hometown dates. Since production ended, they crossed paths at the Super Bowl in February — this was after he ended his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss and before he tried to give it another go with Madison Prewett — and in March, after the finale and his split from Prewett, when Bachelor Nation alum Kristian Haggerty brought Flanagan along for a night out. After that, Weber, who lives in Los Angeles, traveled to Flanagan’s Windy City hometown and has been quarantining in her apartment along with his “Bachelorette” co-star Dustin Kendrick.

“It kind of just became a thing where we’ve always gotten along really well, and had really good chemistry,” Weber told Viall. “We just enjoy each other’s company. I just decided to quarantine up here with Dustin as well.”

You know who’s absolutely loving this news? His mom Barb, who told Flanagan she is her “fave.”



