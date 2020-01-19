After PGA Awards triumph, ‘1917’ on track to being 17th war movie to win Best Picture Oscar

Sam Mendes’ war epic “1917” always had a good shot of winning the Oscar for Best Picture. But now that it’s triumphed at the Producers Guild Awards (in a bit of a surprise, to boot), it’s inching closer and closer to the Oscar finish line. If the World War I drama does end up wining Best Picture, it would join an esteemed list of 16 other films (see our photo gallery above) to accomplish such a feat, with the last being “The Hurt Locker” 10 years ago.

Universal’s one-shot war flick was nominated for 10 Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Production Design, Best Score, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing and Best Visual Effects. (See Oscar racetrack odds.) While that’s an impressive number (bested only by “Joker” with 11), the fact that “1917” is missing an acting bid doesn’t help it. After all, only two movies this century won Best Picture without any acting nominations: “Slumdog Millionaire” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.”

“1917” is flying high after recently winning Best Drama Film and Best Director at the Golden Globes, and then Best Director (tying with “Parasite’s” Bong Joon Ho) at the Critics’ Choice Awards. Its victory on Saturday with the Producers Guild of America is important because this organization has correctly predicted the ultimate Oscar Best Picture winner 21 times in 30 years.

The film takes place in northern France during the first World War, as two young soldiers (George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman) are tasked with delivering a message that would prevent their countrymen from stepping into a trap. In almost real time, we follow the men as they race across enemy territory, encountering various obstacles — both human and otherwise — along their journey.

Of course, “1917” isn’t the only war movie this year nominated for Oscars. There’s also Taika Waititi‘s “Jojo Rabbit,” a satirical look at the Nazi uprising as told through the eyes of a child (Roman Griffin Davis). It earned six Oscar bids: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Scarlett Johansson), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing and Best Production Design.

