Philip Seymour Hoffman movies on Netflix right now: Here’s the full list

Philip Seymour Hoffman passed away on February 2, 2014 at the age of 46. To commemorate his untimely death, we’ll be spending the day binge-watching some of the actor’s all-time best performances on Netflix. From the 1999 double-header of “Magnolia” and “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” to “Doubt” (2008) and “The Master” (2012), Hoffman will live forever on screen. Tour our photos list above to see which of Hoffman’s movies are on Netflix right now.

Alas, his Oscar-winning performance as Truman Capote in “Capote” (2005) is not currently available on the streaming service, but we have our fingers crossed it will be in the future. He won Best Actor at the 2006 ceremony, beating out co-nominees Terrence Howard (“Hustle & Flow”), Heath Ledger (“Brokeback Mountain”), Joaquin Phoenix (“Walk the Line”) and David Strathairn (“Good Night, and Good Luck”). Hoffman received three other supporting Oscar nominations throughout his career, for “Charlie Wilson’s War,” “Doubt” and “The Master.”

Besides “Capote,” some of Hoffman’s other acclaimed performances that aren’t currently available to stream on Netflix are “Scent of a Woman” (1992), “Nobody’s Fool” (1994), “Hard Eight” (1996), “Boogie Nights” (1997), “Happiness” (1998), “Flawless” (1999), “Almost Famous” (2000), “Charlie Wilson’s War” (2007), “The Savages” (2007) and “Synecdoche, New York” (2008). Hoffman’s 2014 death of an apparent drug overdose shocked the film industry. His final role as Plutarch Heavensbee in “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2” hit the big screen a year later.

Be sure to make your Oscar winner predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the ceremony on February 9. And join in the thrilling debate over the 2020 Academy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions