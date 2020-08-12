Phylicia Rashad (‘This is Us’): These top users predict that she’ll finally end her Emmys drought

You’d be forgiven for thinking that Phylicia Rashad has won a handful of Emmys by now given her famous role on “The Cosby Show” and reprising her Tony-winning role in the 2008 telefilm “A Raisin in the Sun.” But she’s still looking for her first victory. This year she has a second chance to win Best Drama Guest Actress for “This is Us.” And she’ll finally get it, according to a couple of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Emmys.

Rashad has been nominated five times in her career. She was up for Best Comedy Actress twice in a row for “The Cosby Show” (1985-1986). Then she was nominated for Best Movie/Limited Actress for the aforementioned “Raisin in the Sun.” And now she has been nominated twice in a row for “This is Us.” She first appeared on the show in the third season episode “Our Little Island Girl” as Carol Clarke, the mother of Beth Pearson (Susan Kelechi Watson). That episode earned her her nomination last year.

This past fourth season she returned in the episode “Flip a Coin,” in which flashbacks show Carol’s doubts about Beth’s future husband Randall. But present-day scenes show how she has come around on her son-in-law (played as an adult by Sterling K. Brown).

“This is Us” has fewer nominations this year than last — just five compared to nine in 2019. But three of those nominations are for acting, and the actors branch of the television academy has always been the most fond of this show, awarding its performers three times: Best Drama Actor for Brown in 2017 and Best Drama Guest Actor for Gerald McRaney (2017) and Ron Cephas Jones (2018).

Will Rashad finally take home an Emmy? According to the combined predictions of our users, Cicely Tyson (“How to Get Away with Murder”) and Cherry Jones (“Succession”) are the strongest bets in the category, but two of our Top 24 are predicting Rashad, and perhaps for good reason. Tyson has been nominated multiple times before for “Murder” without winning, and Jones could split votes with fellow “Succession” nominee Harriet Walter. And the last two guest-acting winners for “This is Us,” McRaney and Jones, were also acting veterans finally getting their due. Perhaps now it’s Rashad’s turn.

