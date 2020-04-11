Pink opens up about ‘roller coaster’ COVID-19 recovery and responds to lack of available testing: ‘You should be angry’ [WATCH]

“I’ve talked to so many people who can’t get tested … I think testing is really important,” said singer-songwriter Pink when she appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on April 9 to discuss her illness and recovery from COVID-19. “It’s very controversial to people that I was able to get my hands on a test … You should be angry that I can get a test and you can’t.” Watch her complete interview above.

Pink’s symptoms set in in March, but her family’s “roller coaster” struggle actually started with her three-year-old son, Jameson, whose illness included a high fever, nausea and breathing problems: “At one point when he started throwing up and saying he had chest pains and it hurt to breathe, that’s the point where you [wonder], are we going to the hospital? What are we doing right now? This is the scariest thing I’ve ever been through in my whole life … I thought they told us our kids were going to be okay.”

But instead of expressing anger at those with privileges who are able to obtain testing, Pink thinks that anger should be directed upwards. “We should work together to try and change that,” she said. “And tell me anybody with a sick three-year-old that if they could get their hands on a test wouldn’t take it, and if they say that I’m calling bullshit. The health care system is jacked. The government is in a way failing us by not being prepared, but this is where we’re at.”

Pink is one of many entertainers who has been infected by coronavirus and recovered, also including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and more. But there are many others who tragically succumbed to the disease, including playwright Terrence McNally and legendary musician John Prine.