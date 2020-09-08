Predict the 2021 Oscar nominations in 8 categories today; nominee event now active

Our 2021 Gold Derby Oscar nominations event is now open in the predictions center. It’s a little later than our normal launch in mid-August, but the Academy Awards will be even further delayed. Nominees will be announced on March 15. The ceremony will be live for ABC on April 25 (hopefully in person by that point and not virtually).

You can now make your first picks in 8 categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Screenplay. We will continue to add all of the other categories over the next few months. Don’t be afraid to make your first predictions now since you can continue to change them until nominees are announced in mid-March. We will continue to add more contenders as they are confirmed for release for this awards cycle. Some of these films and performers will also be removed as they move out of this cycle.

What are some of the major storylines of this year?

Several respected directors awaiting their first Oscar wins include: Wes Anderson (“The French Dispatch”), David Fincher (“Mank”), Paul Greengrass (“News of the World”), Christopher Nolan (“Tenet”) and Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”).

Many female directors with prestige projects: Niki Caro (“Mulan”), Sofia Coppola (“On the Rocks”), Josephine Decker (“Shirley”), Eliza Hittman (“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”), Patty Jenkins (“Wonder Woman 1984”), Miranda July (“Kajillionaire”), Regina King (“One Night in Miami”), Kelly Reichardt (“First Cow”), Julie Taymor (“The Glorias”), Liesel Tommy (“Respect”) and Chloe Zhao (“Nomadland”).

Actors and actresses trying to join the six people with three acting wins: Cate Blanchett (“Nightmare Alley”), Tom Hanks (“Greyhound,” “News of the World”), Frances McDormand (“The French Dispatch,” “Nomadland,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth”) and Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”). Plus Meryl Streep could go for a fourth with “The Prom.”

A few of the previous Oscar nominees still trying to get a first victory: Amy Adams (“Hillbilly Elegy,” “The Woman in the Window”), Timothee Chalamet (“Dune,” “The French Dispatch”), Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”), Bradley Cooper (“Nightmare Alley”), Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Courier,” “Louis Wain”), Willem Dafoe (“Nightmare Alley”), Adam Driver (“Annette”), Andrew Garfield (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Viggo Mortensen (“Falling”), Michael Keaton (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”), Bill Murray (“The French Dispatch,” “On the Rocks”) and Saoirse Ronan (“Ammonite,” “The French Dispatch”)

