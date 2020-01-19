Who are the 38 presenters announced for Sunday’s SAG Awards 2020 ceremony?

The Screen Actors Guild will hand out awards for the 26th annual time live on TBS and TNT this Sunday. After two years of having hosts, the ceremony returns to a format with no hosts this time, but producers have announced 38 presenters who will be on stage.

Robert De Niro — whose “The Irishman” is nominated for the best ensemble in a movie — will be presented with the Life Achievement Award by Leonardo DiCaprio for his 54-year career and his philanthropic work.

The SAG Awards nominations were decided by a randomly selected nominations panel comprising 2,500 members of the merged Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists unions. The winners are chosen by all 121,000 members of SAG-AFTRA.

SEE Robert De Niro movies: 27 greatest films ranked worst to best

Who are the presenters revealed so far (more might be added in the next few hours)?

PRESENTERS:

Jason Bateman

Millie Bobby Brown

Sterling K. Brown

Logan Browning

Steve Buscemi

Gabrielle Carteris

Gwendoline Christie

Glenn Close

Kaitlyn Dever

Leonardo DiCaprio

Daveed Diggs

Taron Egerton

Cary Elwes

America Ferrera

Jennifer Garner

Dania Gurira

Tom Hanks

Jharrel Jerome

Joey King

Dan Levy

Eugene Levy

Lupita Nyong’o

Pedro Pascal

Lili Reinhart

Sophie Turner

Courtney B. Vance

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Cast of “Bombshell” with ensemble clip (Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron)

Cast of “Jojo Rabbit” with ensemble clip (Roman Griffin Davis, Scarlett Johansson, Taika Waititi)

Cast of “Parasite” with ensemble clip (Song Kang Ho, Lee Jung Eun, Park So Dam, Lee Sun Kyun, Cho Woo Shik)

No names have been announced yet to present the clips for “The Irishman” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

PREDICT the SAG Awards film winners; change them until January 19

Be sure to make your SAG Awards film winners predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the ceremony on January 19. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 SAG Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions