Producers Guild Awards 2020 winners: Best PGA prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Robert Chardello for a terrific score of 90% when predicting the Producers Guild of America Awards winners on Saturday. He is actually tied with 37 other people at that percentage but has a better point score total of 31,854 by using the 500 super bets wisely.

Almost 1,400 people worldwide predicted these PGA champs in three film categories and seven TV categories in Hollywood. Our top scorer got nine out of ten categories correct, including Best Picture (“1917”), Best Animated Film (“Toy Story 4”), Best TV Drama (“Succession”) and Best TV Comedy (“Fleabag”). The last two year’s film winners “Green Book” and “The Shape of Water” went on to Best Picture Oscars.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 11 Editors predicting, the first spot is held by Riley Chow with 90%. There is then a three-way tie at 80% for Joyce Eng, Rob Licuria and Paul Sheehan. Another tie follows at 70% for Zach Laws, Matt Noble and Tom O’Neil. Marcus Dixon, Daniel Montgomery and Susan Wloszczyna are next with 60%. I have the final position at 50%. See Editors’ scores.

Among Experts, Eng is also tied at 80% with Edward Douglas (Weekend Warrior), Tariq Khan (Fox TV) and Kevin Polowy (Yahoo). Up next at 70% are Wilson Morales (BlackFilm), Perri Nemiroff (Collider) and O’Neil. Erik Davis (Fandango), Susan King (Gold Derby), Jack Mathews (Gold Derby), Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Peter Travers (Rolling Stone) and Wloszczyna are tied with 60%. Keith Simanton (IMDB) is next at 50%. See Experts’ scores.

