2020 Producers Guild Awards nominations: Oscar frontrunners including ‘1917,’ ‘The Irishman,’ ‘Joker,’ ‘Once Upon a Time’

The Producers Guild of America Awards announced its 10 nominees for Best Picture on Tuesday, just hours before Oscar nominations voting ended: “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker,” “Knives Out,”

“Little Women,” “Marriage Story,” “1917,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and “Parasite.” All of these with the exception of “Knives Out” number among the Top 10 contenders we are predicting will be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars.

Expect “Knives Out” to rise in the ranks in the coming days given the success rate of the guild in previewing the eventual Oscar nominees. Conversely, the two films we have jockeying for that last slot in the Oscar line-up — “Bombshell” and “The Farewell” — were snubbed by the PGA and could well fall.

When the Oscars expanded to 10 nominees in 2010, the Producers Guild of America followed suit. But while the academy shifted to a sliding scale in 2012, the PGA Awards has stuck with 10 contenders. That leeway has helped it maintain a staggering success rate at previewing the eventual Oscars roster. Indeed, the guild has predicted 78 of the 89 (i.e., 87%) of the Best Picture nominees over the past decade.

The PGA also revealed the five nominees for Best Animated Feature: “Abominable,” “Frozen II,” “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” “Missing Link” and “Toy Story 4.” All but “Abominable” figure in our our predicted line-up of Oscar nominees . For that final slot at the Academy Awards, we’re betting on the import “I Lost My Body.”

PGA Awards winners will be revealed during a Jan. 18 ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

