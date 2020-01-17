2020 PGA Awards predictions: Our Producers Guild odds favor ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ ‘Succession,’ and more

The Producers Guild of America will honor the best achievements in behind-the-scenes production on Saturday night, January 18. These awards more or less replicate the best film and best TV program categories we see at the Oscars and Emmys, which also award their top prizes to the production teams. So who will win this weekend on the big and small screens? Scroll down for our complete predictions in 10 categories, listed in order of our racetrack odds, with our projected winners highlighted in gold.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is the front-runner for Best Picture, according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center. But whichever way it goes, it might be the most consequential award of the night since the Producers Guild decides Best Picture using the same preferential ballot that decides the top Oscar. In the past 12 years the same film has won both awards 10 times.

The only two disagreements were when the PGA picked 2015’s “The Big Short” while the Oscars went with “Spotlight,” and then the very next year when the PGA (and just about everybody else) picked 2016’s “La La Land” while the Oscars preferred “Moonlight.” Last year the PGA awarded “Green Book,” but most of us thought the Oscars would still go with “Roma.” We should’ve listened.

On the small screen, we’re predicting that “Succession” will overtake the final season of “Game of Thrones” for Best Drama Series. This is the first major industry event where the second season of “Succession” will go up against the “Game of Thrones” swan song. Because of differing eligibility periods, it was actually the first season of “Succession” that lost to “Thrones” a few months ago at the Emmys.

But season two of the cutthroat family drama was the water-cooler breakout of the summer, which led it to wins at the Critics’ Choice Awards and Golden Globes. However, those are press organizations, not industry peer groups, so we’ll see if Hollywood insiders also prefer the Roy family to the Lannisters and Targaryens this time.

What do you think of our predictions? Are we dead-on, or completely out to lunch? Check out our official picks below, and make or update your own forecasts here before Saturday night’s event.

FILM

BEST PICTURE

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 6/1

“1917” – 7/1

“Parasite” — 15/2

“The Irishman” — 8/1

“Joker” — 17/2

“Jojo Rabbit” — 9/1

“Marriage Story” — 10/1

“Little Women” — 11/1

“Knives Out” — 14/1

“Ford v Ferrari” — 14/1

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Toy Story 4” — 16/5

“Missing Link” — 37/10

“Frozen II” — 9/2

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” — 9/2

“Abominable” — 9/2

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“American Factory” — 5/1

“Apollo 11” — 5/1

“For Sama” — 6/1

“Honeyland” — 6/1

“The Cave” — 13/2

“One Child Nation” — 13/2

“Advocate” — 7/1

TV

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Succession” — 31/10

“Game of Thrones” — 4/1

“Watchmen” — 9/2

“The Crown” — 9/2

“Big Little Lies” — 9/2

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Fleabag” — 31/10

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 19/5

“Barry” — 9/2

“Veep” — 9/2

“Schitt’s Creek” — 9/2

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“Chernobyl” — 31/10

“When They See Us” — 39/10

“Unbelievable” — 9/2

“Fosse/Verdon” — 9/2

“True Detective” — 9/2

BEST TV MOVIE

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” — 16/5

“Black Mirror: Striking Vipers” — 37/10

“Deadwood: The Movie” — 4/1

“American Son” — 9/2

“Apollo: Missions to the Moon” — 9/2

BEST VARIETY PROGRAM

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — 16/5

“Saturday Night Live” — 37/10

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” — 9/2

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” — 9/2

“Dave Chappelle: Stick and Stones” — 9/2

BEST REALITY SERIES

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — 31/10

“The Masked Singer” — 19/5

“The Voice” — 4/1

“The Amazing Race” — 9/2

“Top Chef” — 5/1

BEST NON-FICTION SERIES

“Leaving Neverland” — 82/25

“Queer Eye” — 19/5

“Surviving R. Kelly” — 9/2

“60 Minutes” — 9/2

“30 for 30” — 9/2

Be sure to make your Oscar winner predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before winners are announced on February 9.