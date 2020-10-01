Producers Guild shifts to virtual ceremony for 32nd Annual PGA Awards in 2021

Every awards group right now is hoping the coronavirus pandemic will be cleared a bit by the time Oscar season takes place, but a lot is still unknown. Like, will they be able to put on traditional ceremonies with or without taking some safety protocols into account? What we do know for sure is that one very important precursor to the Oscars, the PGA Awards, will now be going virtual.

On September 30, 2020, the Producers Guild of America announced that their 32nd annual awards ceremony will be held online. Not only that, but they’ve also released key dates for this season (see below). The Producers Guild Awards will take place on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Additional details about the virtual awards show will be announced at a later date. Last year’s PGA Awards winners were “1917,” “Toy Story 4” and “Apollo 11.”

“Our 2021 PGA Awards will look different than previous years with a shift to a virtual presentation, but we’re excited by the opportunity to put on our show in a more accessible, personal, and entirely new way,” said Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher, Presidents of the Producers Guild of America. “Shining a light on the tireless work of our peers and the pioneers of our industry who are leading us into the next chapter of entertainment will be a great way to reflect and regroup as we continue to move our industry forward. Amidst the changes happening all around us, our commitment to our members, and to uplifting the art and craft of producing, is steadfast.”

The Producers Guild will share additional information about eligibility dates for the Innovation Award soon, as well as its annual PGA East and West Coast Celebrations of 2021 Producers Guild Awards nominees and producing teams.

In the meantime, key dates for the 32nd Annual Producers Guild Awards season are as follows:

Eligibility Period for 2020 Producers Guild Awards

Television Series/Specials, Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures, Sports Children’s and Short Form Programs: January 1, 2020 – December 31, 2020

Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures, Documentary Motion Pictures: January 1, 2020 – February 28, 2021

Notice of Producing Credits Form Deadline

Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, November 6, 2020

Television Series/Specials: Friday, November 13, 2020

Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures: Friday, November 13, 2020

Sports Children’s and Short Form Programs: Friday, November 13, 2020

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Friday, November 20, 2020

Screener Submission Deadline

Documentary Motion Pictures ONLY: Fri., November 6, 2020

Nomination Polls Open

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Thursday, February 11, 2021

Television Programs (Series/Specials): Thursday, February 25, 2021

Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Thursday, February 25, 2021

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Thursday, February 25, 2021

Nomination Polls Close

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Thursday, February 25, 2021

Television Programs (Series/Specials): Thursday, March 11, 2021

Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Thursday, March 11, 2021

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Thursday, March 11, 2021

Nominees Announced

Documentary Motion Pictures: Thursday, February 11, 2021

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Friday, February 26, 2021

Television Programs (Series/Specials): Friday, March 12, 2021

Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Friday, March 12, 2021

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Friday, March 12, 2021

Final Polls Open

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Friday, February 26, 2021

Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, March 12, 2021

Television Programs (Series/Specials): Friday, March 12, 2021

Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Friday, March 12, 2021

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Friday, March 12, 2021

Final Polls Close

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Monday, March 8, 2021

Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, March 19, 2021

Television Programs (Series/Specials): Friday, March 19, 2021

Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Friday, March 19, 2021

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Friday, March 19, 2021

Awards Show