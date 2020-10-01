Producers Guild shifts to virtual ceremony for 32nd Annual PGA Awards in 2021

Every awards group right now is hoping the coronavirus pandemic will be cleared a bit by the time Oscar season takes place, but a lot is still unknown. Like, will they be able to put on traditional ceremonies with or without taking some safety protocols into account? What we do know for sure is that one very important precursor to the Oscars, the PGA Awards, will now be going virtual.
On September 30, 2020, the Producers Guild of America announced that their 32nd annual awards ceremony will be held online. Not only that, but they’ve also released key dates for this season (see below). The Producers Guild Awards will take place on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Additional details about the virtual awards show will be announced at a later date. Last year’s PGA Awards winners were “1917,” “Toy Story 4” and “Apollo 11.”
SEE When will the Emmy contenders be back with new seasons? Find out the premiere dates of ‘The Crown,’ ‘The Mandalorian’ …
“Our 2021 PGA Awards will look different than previous years with a shift to a virtual presentation, but we’re excited by the opportunity to put on our show in a more accessible, personal, and entirely new way,” said Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher, Presidents of the Producers Guild of America. “Shining a light on the tireless work of our peers and the pioneers of our industry who are leading us into the next chapter of entertainment will be a great way to reflect and regroup as we continue to move our industry forward. Amidst the changes happening all around us, our commitment to our members, and to uplifting the art and craft of producing, is steadfast.”
The Producers Guild will share additional information about eligibility dates for the Innovation Award soon, as well as its annual PGA East and West Coast Celebrations of 2021 Producers Guild Awards nominees and producing teams.
SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions
In the meantime, key dates for the 32nd Annual Producers Guild Awards season are as follows:
Eligibility Period for 2020 Producers Guild Awards
- Television Series/Specials, Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures, Sports Children’s and Short Form Programs: January 1, 2020 – December 31, 2020
- Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures, Documentary Motion Pictures: January 1, 2020 – February 28, 2021
Notice of Producing Credits Form Deadline
- Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, November 6, 2020
- Television Series/Specials: Friday, November 13, 2020
- Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures: Friday, November 13, 2020
- Sports Children’s and Short Form Programs: Friday, November 13, 2020
- Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Friday, November 20, 2020
Screener Submission Deadline
- Documentary Motion Pictures ONLY: Fri., November 6, 2020
Nomination Polls Open
- Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Thursday, February 11, 2021
- Television Programs (Series/Specials): Thursday, February 25, 2021
- Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Thursday, February 25, 2021
- Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Thursday, February 25, 2021
Nomination Polls Close
- Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Thursday, February 25, 2021
- Television Programs (Series/Specials): Thursday, March 11, 2021
- Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Thursday, March 11, 2021
- Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Thursday, March 11, 2021
Nominees Announced
- Documentary Motion Pictures: Thursday, February 11, 2021
- Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Friday, February 26, 2021
- Television Programs (Series/Specials): Friday, March 12, 2021
- Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Friday, March 12, 2021
- Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Friday, March 12, 2021
Final Polls Open
- Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Friday, February 26, 2021
- Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, March 12, 2021
- Television Programs (Series/Specials): Friday, March 12, 2021
- Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Friday, March 12, 2021
- Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Friday, March 12, 2021
Final Polls Close
- Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Monday, March 8, 2021
- Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, March 19, 2021
- Television Programs (Series/Specials): Friday, March 19, 2021
- Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Friday, March 19, 2021
- Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Friday, March 19, 2021
Awards Show
- Wednesday, March 24, 2021