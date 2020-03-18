‘Project Runway’ 18 finale: The best moment? Victoria’s off-the-shoulder white gown [POLL RESULTS]

As most of our Gold Derby users predicted, Brooklyn-based Geoffrey Mac was named the winner of Season 18 with his 10-piece New York Fashion Week collection that featured metal mesh puffer coats as well as more refined ensembles. As someone who was given to second guessing himself and fretting about his future as a designer if he didn’t get the title, it was great to see him smile and revel in his triumph on the last episode of the season.

But as lovely as it was that this big-hearted designer did himself proud, there were other moments that were worth savoring during the finale that also sparked joy. In fact, it was the arrival of a last-minute addition to the cat-eyed Moldovan designer Victoria Cocieru‘s collection that proved to be the favorite among fans who took our poll — her gorgeous off-the-shoulder white sweater gown that was more refined than most of her looks during the season. She gathered 23% of the votes.

Of those who took our poll, 13% also celebrated the fact that Nina Garcia and the other judges allowed all four of the finalists to show their work at Fashion Week, especially Nancy Volpe-Beringer, who at age 64 was the oldest-ever “Project Runway” competitor.

As for Sergio Guaderrama, 5% gave him extra props beyond his eco-inspired collection of dresses by being a true romantic when he proposed to his partner on one knee after his runway show. Plus, the cocky fellow finally took advice from someone — namely stylist to the stars Karla Welch — who suggested that he add a navy T-shirt to a look that immediately made it more youthful and modern. That sign of maturity was worth 13% of atta-boy applause.

Coming in third, funnily enough, was when Nina name-dropped “Rick Owens,” causing those watching the show to rush to Google the established designer’s name when she compared Geoffrey’s aesthetic to his own. And 9% were also overjoyed to see Geoffrey’s oversized black shiny puffer jacket bounce down the runway as his closing design.

And last but not least, 5% were glad that Mood’s canine mascot Swatch got two chances to appear on screen during Bravo’s final show of the season.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions