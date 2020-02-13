‘Project Runway’ preview: Far-out, man! The designers bring ’60s tie-dye into the 21st century

This week on “Project Runway” the remaining seven designers go hippie-dippy as they time-travel back to the ’60s. But first in the preview below, host Karlie Kloss welcomes back Brittany Allen after she earned mentor Christian’s first-ever Siriano save on last week’s show. Karlie also reminds the contestants and us the viewers that pretty soon it will be time for four designers to make collections for New York Fashion Week, something they did not do on last season’s revival on Bravo..

The leggy host then poses a question: “What is the first thing you think about when I say tie-dye.” The designers shout out “hippies,” “my childhood,” “the ’60s.” Nancy Volpe-Beringer, who at 64 is the oldest ever participant on the reality competion, duly notes, “I lived through the ’60s.” Up comes a of flashback picture of her turning 12 with her birthday cake in 1967. Her memories: “Sharing love, peace, not worrying about rules and being your own self. That’s what I’m doing now so maybe this is my hippie revolution.”

Karlie, however, cautions: “We want you to erase all these old ideas and take tie dye from dated and casual to fresh and fabulous.” Up pops a photo of judge and Elle’s editor-in-chief Nina Garcia in a chic updated Prada shirt-waist dress version of the decades-old trend with splashes of green. Nina proclaims, “Tie dye is having a real moment. Designers have been inspired by the ’60s, the counter-culture, from Prada to Dior to Stella McCartney, it’s all about the tie-dye.”

“If Prada can do it for me, you guys can do it, too.” Karlie says their challenge “will be to elevate tie-dye into a chic look using textiles that you create. That’s right, you’re tie-dying.” Watch the clip below to see how cool Nina looks in her dress. Let’s hope this challenge creates looks to truly die for.

