‘Project Runway After Show’: That time when Christian Siriano wished ‘dildo pants’ were a thing [WATCH VIDEO]

On this week’s episode of “Project Runway,” exuberant pop-art queen Ashley Longshore‘s punchy fabric designs made for quite the colorful workroom. The remaining designers were tasked to make outfits from material that featured butterflies, birds and flowers — but also pink dildos and smiling nipples. In the end, Marquise Foster became ninth contestant to pack up his workroom area. The Brooklyn native’s sin? An ill-fitting white shirt whose flaws he couldn’t hide on the runway.

As usual on the after-show segment (see video below), hosted by Christian Siriano, adult beverages were provided and once again the mentor griped about the green vegetation that the never-seen cocktail maker insists on putting in his glass. Since this was his third time on the bottom, the laid-back Marquise felt that it was three strikes and you’re out. But he was happy that they at least liked his skirt and jacket.

But then all of a sudden, Christian swiftly changes the topic to Nancy Volpe-Beringer and dildos. You can tell he couldn’t wait to vent his thoughts on the subject since the oldest-ever “Project Runway” contestant came up with the idea of making a dildo pant since they were part of the design of her fabric. After playing a clip, Christian giggles and says, “She was having a moment with those dildo pants.” Marquise agrees but notes that Ashley, who handled the mentoring this week, talked her out of it. Christian was disappointed to hear that and remarks, “Ashley, come on! Trying to get a dildo pant up in here on this runway.”

Speaking of crazy, we learn that Ashley has diamonds stuck in her teeth, which leads Marquise to confess he wore a grill during the animal print runway challenge that he won.

