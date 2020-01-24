‘Project Runway After Show’: Christian Siriano dares to imitate the Season 18 designers … and it’s a hoot! [WATCH VIDEO]

Christian Siriano‘s dry humor and on-point verbal insights are one of the main reasons that Bravo’s “Project Runway” reboot last year was a successful revival. And whoever thought of giving the workroom mentor his own after-show with the eliminated contestant, which posts on the channel’s website once the main show airs, deserves a raise.

This week, he engages Marquise Foster in a game of Heads Up, in which they both take turns either giving a clue or guessing which name is displayed on the card above their heads. “You have to explain who this person is,” the mentor explains,” but you can’t say their name. That’s the whole point.”

Christian holds up Texas gal Brittany‘s name and Marquise’s clue is “country girl.” Then Christian hoists a card with Victoria‘s name and he gets the clue, “Modolva” — the name of her homeland — and he perfectly imititates the designer’s husky accent.

Next is the show’s host, Karlie Kloss, which Christian easily guesses from the clue “supermodel.” But then Marquise holds up the name Geoffrey and the mentor does a perfect imitation of the tall designer who always has a panic attack at Mood. Next is someone Christian knows well. “A short guy — he’s been through this process before,” says Marquise. Ha, he guesses Sergio. He then thinks for a moment and says, “Oh, me!” He does take Marquise to task for calling him short, however.

SEE ‘Project Runway’ villains: Designers we loved to hate

Marquise then holds up fashion icon Diane Von Furstenburg‘s name and Christian goes, “Oh. come on!” He then says, “I’m going to cheat. Invented the wrap dress.” Marquise blanks out, but gets it on another clue. Then Christian holds Nancy‘s name upside-down while Marquise gives the clue that she uses electric scissors. That throws the mentor for a loop for a moment before he comes up with the right name.

And last but not least, Mood’s Boston Terrier mascot Swatch‘s name appears on a card. I will let you watch see for yourself how that plays out because it made me laugh out loud. Watch the video below and you will see what I mean.