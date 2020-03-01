‘Project Runway After Show’ recap: Christian describes his past haircut as ‘Sonic the Hedgehog meets Asian lesbian’ [WATCH VIDEO]

Project Runway mentor Christian Siriano says he is “really, really sad this week” as he hosts his after show this week. “Two unbelievably talented designers” — Brittany Allen and Marquise Foster — were eliminated just as they were on the brink of making it to the final four. Plus all three had to get up at the crack of dawn to do a fashion show inside of New York’s landmark the Vessel for their avant-garde challenge, so they are all a bit sleepy.

The odd thing is, both of the contestants received second chances. Marquise came back after fellow designer Dayoung Kim dropped out due to illness. He went on to win the tuxedo challenge while Brittany became part of “Runway” history by earning the first-ever Siriano save on the same episode. “She was the first winner and a strong frontrunner throughout the entire season,” the Season 4 winner notes. “Making it this far and not making it to Fashion Week is heartbreaking.”

But before he chats with the departing designers, Christian cheers up a bit while talking to global stylist Justine Marjan from Tresemme about avant-garde hair. She thought the hair that paired with the six far-out outfits was “so fun” and says it was her favorite challenge. She liked Victoria Cocieru’s look a lot because “it was just so creative the way the dress hung from the hair.” She touts the hair product company’s new gold glitter spray.

Christian the confesses to her that he used to do hair. He then brags, “I can do a full foil in 20 minutes. I really can. No pieces in the back, don’t tell anybody. You know, when you don’t weave out the old highlights.” He then reminisces about being “a little bit famous” for an early hairstyle that he had. Christian describes the look as “Sonic the Hedgehog meets Asian lesbian.” An old clip of him on Season 4 supports that breakdown.

Then Marquise and Brittany join him as they are still processing their defeat. The up side? They get to drown their sorrows with a cocktail bearing an orange slice. Christian suggest they take a “big sip and suck it back.” Brittany admits that she is “a little heartbroken.” She thought she was going to be top four. He asks her how his save affected her. “In the moment before you came in … it was like, this is it. I’ve literally thrown away the chance. And when you came in you saved me in that moment. To know that like this was just a bad day and you confirmed that for me. Knowing you believed in me refueled my fire up until the runway today.

As a fellow returnee to the after show, Marquise says, “I’m feeling pretty accomplished. Being a self-taught designer in the competition, you doubt yourself so much. Being this far in the game is a groundbreaking moment for myself.”

The best part of the after show, however, is when Christian says, “Let’s hear the tea” about what it was like to share the house with all the other competitors. Guess who they say is the messiest, who constantly smacks when they eat, who snores and who lined the sink with their false eyelashes?

The final question? Who do they think will win Season 18, of course. They each pick a different designer, but do agree that both are the best two of the final four.

