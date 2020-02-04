‘Project Runway After Show’ recap: Christian speaks for us all –‘Ugh, I can’t with this episode’ [WATCH VIDEO]

We are at the midway point of Season 18 of “Project Runway” and the time was apparently ripe for a true shake-up. As mentor Christian Siriano, who also hosts the reality fashion contest’s after show, succinctly sums up the episode that featured a sheer fabric challenge: “Chelsey gets eliminated, Dayoung had to leave and Marquise has come back, where do we even start.” He kindly leaves out Victoria Cocieru‘s threatening to quit until later.

Well, since the after show allows the designer who got cut to have a bit of an afterlife on camera, Chelsey Carter — who Christian describes as an “effortlessly cool lady” who seemed to be on an upward trajectory on show — that is, until she met a speed bump in the form of translucent fabrics.

As usual, Christian and Chelsey sip a farewell cocktail together — and, yes, the host gripes once more about the greenery in his beverage. Christian is wowed by the designer’s red ensemble but the compliment is followed by him bringing up her difficulty with see-through fabrics. She does make a joke: “The transparency of the struggle was real.” She also maintains an upbeat attitude, stating that she is “better” for not quite pulling off her look.

They both look at the baby-blue coat dress she put on her model and she says, “I don’t even hate it.” Christian observes, “It’s weird yet there are elements that work. Like I know a few celeb girls that would pull this off.” He also says it was better than her original tiered ruffles “prom look” that she initially tried. Chelsey concurs: “It gave me strong Elsa, ‘Frozen,’ do you want to build a snowman vibes.”

Chelsey, however, throws some shade at Victoria’s lemon-yellow ensemble. “I thought it was horrible but they love her, though.”At least the pair can drown their sorrows their yellow drinks while reliving Victoria’s diva-esque breakdown. She confesses, “We all have thought about quitting … but we never verbalized it. She was like I didn’t understand opacity and I’m like ‘Me and Brittany (Allen) totally told you the fabrics that were sheer.’ “

Chelsey also uses the camera to turn the tables and ask the menor a question, namely, “Who at this point in the competition do you think will win take it?” Christian’s answer: “I really truthfully have zero idea. This group is so good technical-wise, everyone is very talented at making clothes. … It’s a wild-card show.”

Of course, he asks her the same question. Chelsea’s reply: “My honest answer … I think Geoffrey (Mac) is going to take this.” Her reasoning: “He is the underdog, his resilience is so incredible. He can put together something so quickly and so perfectly. Sergio (Guadarrama) is obviously the craftsman, but his ideas aren’t necessarily innovative. Geoffrey pushes envelopes.”

Speaking of pushing, Chelsey demands that Christian says his pick for who will eventually triumph — and you need to see the video above to fully savor his amusing reply.

But do keep watching since Dayoung Kim gets to take one last bow since she had to leave the competition after struggling with health issues. She surprises Christian with her presence on the after show. “It’s been a few days,” her host says, “and you’re looking great.” She assures that “I feel great, much better and better than before for sure and then I’m really, really happy that I can get to talk to you.”

Dayoung admits that at the start of the season, she wasn’t strong physically. But her dream has been to show her collection in New York City “since I was like a tiny little girl.” Christian says, “You should then. Get better first, take a break then do a collection.”

Dayoung gets a cocktail, too, although hers has electrolytes and seltzer. She has learned her lesson: “Everyone should be hydrated — and eat!” She says she feels really grateful just to be on “Project Runway.” Christian reveals that pop-artist Ashley Longshore loved her look the most on the previous challenge. He attempts to play matchmaker a bit by suggesting she should call her. In fact, the designer speaks right into the camera and offers to make her a version of her coat. Here’s hoping Dayoung will be given another chance to compete in the future.

