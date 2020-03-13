‘Project Runway After Show’ recap: Christian’s big post-finale question? ‘Was it hard not to win?’ [WATCH VIDEO]

“They came, they showed, they conquered New York Fashion Week,” says our ‘Project Runway’ after-show host Christian Siriano. “And now we have a winner!” namely, designer Geoffrey Mac. Turns out the New Yorker is the oldest winner of the show ever at 42. “At his most panicked to his most endearing, Geoffrey’s charm was irresistable while his skill and singular vision were consistent and undeniable.” But he brings out the Season 18 champ, Christian will chat with three runners-up — Nancy Volpe-Beringer, Victoria Cocieru and Sergio Guaddarama.

He festively declares, “It’s not an after show, it’s an AFTER PARTY!” He declares it his Oprah moment, “It’s a party!” Adult beverages included. Nancy immediately freaks out when Christian takes a sip before anyone else. “You know what that means,” she asks emphatically. While the other designers guess bad luck, Nancy tells Christian, “It’s 1o years of bad sex.”

Christian gets right down to the real gritty as he asks, “Is it hard to come this far and then not get to the win?” They all agree that they got the win. “Millions of people are going to see our collections,” Sergio notes. Meanwhile, Nancy adds, “I mean, (guest judge) Serena Williams comes up to me and says I inspire her?” “Pretty amazing,” Christian agrees.

Next question. “How much harder was this competition than you think? It seems easier, doesnt it,” says Season 4’s winner. “It’s hard to put yourself out there emotionally and you’re putting your craft out there for people to judge in a second.” What Nancy liked was “how all four collections were so authentic to each person. For Sergio’s to be compared to Paris couture and for Victoria to have very diverse and most commercial and mine being authentic.” That includes her model Brie, who used a wheelchair to traverse the runway. The big-hearted lady seems set to make more clothing for differently enabled individuals.

Sergio goes on to talk about getting engaged to his partner backstage after his showing was over and all three runners-up discuss what is next for them before Geoffrey is in the hot seat, His state of being? “I feel absolutely overwhelmed.” Christian, who has been in this place before, asks him, “Doesn’t it feel just great?” The emotional designer says,”It feels more than great. I found a way to fix not only my career but my life.”

As is his wont, Geoffrey reveals the state of his life before coming on the show was on a downward spiral both professhionally and financially. Christian then asks, “Why are you so frazzled?” Watch the video above to hear his interesting answer. Christian’s advice as Geoffrey starts his own label. “Better get a financial advisers quick!” Watch to the end as the mentor gives Geoffrey a special parting gift.