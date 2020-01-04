‘Project Runway After Show’ recap: Why eliminated designer Tyler dared to throw shade at Karlie and other sniffy asides

It was bound to come up at some point, given the nature of reality contest shows. Just as ex-White House press secretary Sean Spicer was destined to stomp his way through the salsa on “Dancing With the Stars,” Wyoming native and Big Apple designer Tyler Neasloney, 29, went where no other cheeky contestant on Bravo’s revived “Project Runway” had dared to go — until now.

After landing on the bottom for this week’s challenge that required contestants to sew a stylish outfit for host Karlie Kloss to wear in Paris by repurposing second-hand clothes from a Goodwill store, Tyler was harshly criticized for his ensemble that looked as if it was meant for office worker Barbie doll, not an upscale American look. It was his third strike after landing in the bottom twice previously and he was the fourth designer to be eliminated from Season 18.

On this week’s “Project Runway After Show,” mentor and Season 4 winner Christian Siriano noted that fashion was a part-time pursuit for Tyler since he had a day job at a non-profit and remarked that “it was his lack of innovation that did him in.”

In her critique, Karlie told him he really missed the mark “on all accounts.” Christian also notes this guy came onto the show with “a no-holds-barred policy on shade.” When judge Brandon Maxwell told him, “I cannot see Karlie wearing it anywhere honestly,” that is when Tyler went where no one else has yet dared to go. remarking about her in-laws: “Not even dinner with the Kushners?” Yes, the model is married to Jared Kushner‘s younger brother Josh — a detail that has yet to come up yet since Karlie took over hosting duties from Heidi Klum last year.

Noting how unbuttoned Tyler’s shirt is, Christian offers him an adult beverage and gets the party started. He notes that the last thing Tyler said to him is that he stood by his look — an assessment he refuses to take back, stating his look was polished and refined. Watch the video above and see for yourself.

Tyler then starts to tear apart the top looks from the runway show, starting with Nancy Volpe-Beringer‘s “backwards pink shirt.” After sipping their drinkie-poos a bit more, Christian engages the ejected contestant in a game of shade called “So You Think You’re a Judge.” He shows him designer Victoria Cocieru‘s winning look. Tyler’s response: “Is that the third or the fourth dress that Victoria made in that shape?” Then there was Chelsey Carter‘s wide-leg denim pants and top. He dismisses them as “Jenko jeans from 2008.”

The last look is Tyler himself in drag. “That is Kim oh no, honey –short for Kimberly Onassis.” Tyler says he does drag “as often as I can.” Just to keep things light and minty as his drink, Christian announces that there is a special guest. It’s Season 2’s Nick Verreos, glorious in daffodil yellow pants. He says, “I’ve been listening backstage, mm-hmm. I didn’t realize that this was like the shade edition.”

Christian tells Tyler that Nick, who came in 5th on his season in 2006, “knows everything there is to know about what it’s like afterward, so I just wanted to bring Nick to give a little advice. I mean, I never really got eliminated, sorry.” That’s some chilly shade right there. Watch the after-show video above to learn Nick’s post-Project Runway tips that he shares with Tyler and hear who Tyler thinks will win this season.

