Can Brittany Allen win ‘Project Runway’ after getting Siriano Save? See all of her looks, ranked worst to best [PHOTO GALLERY]

You only get one chance to make a first impression, and Brittany Allen made the most of hers on “Project Runway” season 18. She won the first challenge of the competition, but it wasn’t exactly smooth sailing for her after that. She has had high highs and low lows, but what’s her very best design of the season? Click above for our countdown of all her looks from worst to best. Do we agree with the judges’ assessments? And do you agree with ours?

The first challenge, “Blast Off,” was made all the more difficult by the fact that the designers had to work in pairs despite being strangers to each other. She and Sergio Guadarrama joined forces, and it proved to be a successful collaboration, landing them at the top of the judges’ scores and winning Allen her first challenge of the season.

That set a high bar for her, which she didn’t always meet. She was accidentally hit in the nose while collecting unconventional materials in episode three, “Sleigh the Runway,” and things only got worse from there as her wrapping paper dress left the judges shocked and disappointed. They let her off with a warning, though, and she came back to win the pop art challenge a few weeks later in “Project Runway X Ashley Longshore,” which made her the first designer of the season to win two challenges.

But her struggles weren’t over. She took a risk in “Suit Yourself” by making menswear for the first time in her life. That gambit went about as well as you might expect. The re-imagined tuxedo she created with satin shorts was so poorly constructed that the judges eliminated her despite her excellent work before that. However, it’s a testament to her skill that Christian Siriano used his very first Siriano Save to keep her in the competition.

Could she become the very first designer ever to win the competition after being eliminated?