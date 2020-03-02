‘Project Runway’: Christian has an ‘OMG!’ encounter with Sergio’s bathroom fabric, um, experiment [WATCH VIDEO]

How do you solve a problem like “Project Runway” Season 18 finalist Sergio Guadarrama?

For every time you wanted to hiss at him when he faux-invented a political back story for one of his designs, you ooh’d and ah’d over his meticulously put-together chic outfits. For every time he demeaned his fellow competitors for their lack of sewing prowess, he stepped in to help and provide advice. And although he might think creating a female samurai warrior look is an original idea while judge Nina Garcia thinks otherwise, he was a true friend to Nancy Volpe-Beringer — at 64, the oldest contestant to ever compete on the show– when other designers trash-talked her outfits behind her back.

Like Nancy, Sergio is one of the four chosen designers to make a collection to show at New York Fashion Week. Bravo has provided a sneak peak of what he is up to as mentor Christian Siriano pays him a visit to check on his progress.

Sergio tells Christian that the inspiration for his collection is — wait for it — “how global warming is affecting our planet.” Oh, Sergio. You never disappoint. He is focusing on the melting of the glaciers and the ice caps. He has a table full of fabrics for his whole collection. Sergio notes that because he works with upcycle textiles, “It does take me a longer time to figure out how I cam make this a story with a color pallette. I really don’t want to be a burden on the environment.”

Christian inquires about how else Sergio is being sustainable. Sergio tells him, “There’s actually a process where you can grow your own leather and that’s something I’m working on. It’s actually made from kombucha. Do you want to take a peek at what it looks like?” Of course, the mentor is curious so they enter Mumsy the cat’s bathroom where it is being made. “It’s a little creepy,”Sergio warns as he pulls back a shower curtain, giving the moment just the right Hitchcock feel.

“Oh, my god, it’s so weird-looking,” says a freaked-out Christian about the fermented blob growing in the bathtub. “It really smells.” Christian admits, “It’s making me nauseous.” Christian’s final words, “I like to look at clothes and not organisms.” Um, who doesn’t?

Watch the video below to check out Sergio’s version of the Blob. And tune in to Bravo at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Thursday to learn what all the final four, including Geoffrey Mac and Victoria Cocieru, are up to with their collections before next week’s finale.