‘Project Runway’ mentor Christian tries on Geoffrey’s gargantuan black puffer coat and declares it ‘fabulous’ while Victoria scowls [WATCH VIDEO]

Geoffrey Mac, the nice-guy Brooklyn-based designer who is currently the frontrunner to win “Project Runway” 18 according to Gold Derby users, shows off the collection he has made to mentor Christian Siriano in the clip below. He has a least eight completed ensembles on dress forms, but then reveals, “I haven’t gotten them on humans yet.” Christian is a little shocked. His excuse for not trying any of them on a real person? It didn’t work in his time frame.

Since they are in the show’s workroom, it is likely that the four remaining designers, including Victoria Cocieru, Sergio Guardarrama and Nancy Volpe-Beringer, will be giving the judges a preview of their New York Fashion Week submissions.

Christian, being kind, says, “That’s interesting” before one outfit catches his eye. “She has a sleeve from her boob.” Geoffrey then puts atop the reddish-brownish design what seems to be a parka. “So you won’t even see the sleeve boob,” the mentor observes.

Christian, who knows a thing or two about making a finale collection after winning Season 4, issues a warning to Geoffrey: “If it is too conceptual, our judges, they might get a little confused. So I think you have to repeat the pieces that you do want to be back on. That way, you can really edit at the end. Well, it they weren’t feeling this now, I’ve got to rework.”

Geoffrey confesses, “I don’t know at this point which direction to go. Things I need feedback on or go with my favorite pieces that I’m sure would open the door to the finale for me. He then tells Christian, “Also, I have this tremendous one over here,” which happens to be a huge pile of shiny black material. “Is that heavy? Is that why it’s laying down,” inquires Christian as Geoffrey, who as we know works out, lifts it from a table with just a whiff of a struggle.

What it looks like is an evening-wear puffer jacket for Big Hero 6. Of course, the slim and trim Christian puts it on, much to Nancy’s delight as it consumes him. He declares it as “really neat” as Victoria looks miffed about all the fuss being made. “It takes up my entire body'” says the mentor, who then adds,”It’s actually kind of fabulous.” Here’s hoping some model ends up rolling down the runway while wearing Geoffrey’s outsized body coccoon.

