‘Project Runway’ mentor Christian Siriano offers NY a different kind of Siriano Save during coronavirus pandemic

This season on “Project Runway,” mentor Christian Siriano got the power to rescue one eliminated designer from the chopping block with his Siriano Save. But now, in the midst of a real crisis, he has offered Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York State a different kind of save, if he can.

The fashion designer tweeted on March 20, “If @NYGovCuomo says we need masks my team will help make some. I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help.” He added on Instagram, “We just need all the information on how to help.”

Cuomo replied to his tweet saying, “We’re in contact with @CSiriano. Appreciate his help so much. Who’s next? Let’s do this together, NY!”

One of the threats of COVID-19 isn’t just the illness itself but how that illness might stretch our medical system beyond its capacity. This could mean shortages of beds and supplies like face masks that can reduce the spread of the highly contagious disease among health care workers and their patients.

Siriano originally rose to fame during season four of “Project Runway,” which he won. Since then he has become the most famous of “Runway” champs, designing iconic looks including Billy Porter‘s tuxedo gown on the Oscars red carpet. And when the fashion competition series moved back to Bravo in 2019 after several years on Lifetime, Siriano stepped in as the new mentor, replacing Tim Gunn, who decided to leave the series with Heidi Klum for their own new show, “Making the Cut,” on Amazon.

Doctors and nurses are already fabulous, but every little bit counts.