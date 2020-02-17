Will Marquise or Brittany make ‘Project Runway’ history as the first designer to win after being eliminated?

In fashion, one day you’re in and the next day you’re out … and the day after that you’re back in again. That’s what happened to “Project Runway” contestants Marquise Foster and Brittany Allen, both of whom went from challenge wins to elimination, but then made stunning comebacks immediately thereafter. Now they’re among the top six contestants on the show. Will one of them make history as the first eliminated designer to come back and win the whole competition?

Foster won the second challenge, “Cats of the Urban Jungle,” but the self-taught designer struggled a few times after that and the judges finally decided to cut him loose in week seven, “Project Runway X Ashley Longshore.” However, ailing designer Dayoung Kim had to withdraw from the competition for health reasons at the start of the very next challenge, so Foster was allowed to return, and he sure made the most of it: he got a high score in his comeback episode “Sheer Genius,” and he won “Suit Yourself” the week after that.

Allen won the season’s very first challenge, “Blast Off” and subsequently became a consistent judges’ darling. But she struggled in “Sleigh the Runway,” where she was done in by wrapping paper during the unconventional materials challenge, and then she was eliminated when she botched her first attempt at menswear in “Suit Yourself.” However, mentor Christian Siriano had been so impressed with her work up to that point that he used his first ever Siriano Save to bring her back to the competition.

No designer has ever won “Runway” after being eliminated. Is there any chance Foster or Allen could be the first? Quite possibly. While they were both sent home once before, they’re also tied for the most challenge wins thus far. They’ve both won twice, as have Sergio Guadarrama and Geoffrey Mac. And Allen was leading our odds for weeks based on the combined predictions of “Runway” fans who have placed their bets here every week, even the week right after she was eliminated. It would be a “Runway” comeback for the ages.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Thursday on Bravo. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.