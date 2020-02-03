‘Project Runway’: What are Sergio Guadarrama’s best (and worst) designs so far? We rank every single look [PHOTO GALLERY]

Whether you love him, hate him, or love to hate him, Sergio Guadarrama is (usually) good with clothes. He has been derided by many fans for his arrogance and his indignant rejection of the judges’ criticisms, but what about his designs? As of this writing he has created eight looks, and we’re guaranteed to see at least two more — in episode nine and, since he’s immune from elimination this week, episode 10. We’ve ranked all his looks from worst to best. Click above to see what we thought were his finest moments and his biggest blunders.

It has seemed that no one is more convinced of Guadarrama’s greatness than Guadarrama himself. From the very first challenge he proclaimed himself to be at the same level of creativity and craftsmanship as mentor Christian Siriano and judge Brandon Maxwell. He never thought he’d ever get a low score from the judges, so when he landed at the bottom in the “Sew 80’s” Cyndi Lauper challenge, he rejected the judges’ opinions outright and even backhandedly insulted Lauper herself, saying he usually designs for more sophisticated women over 40.

But to give credit where it’s due, he was a worthy winner in two challenges: “Sleigh the Runway,” where he made innovative use of wrapping paper, a basket and some bells in the unconventional materials challenge, and “Sheer Genius,” where he created a complex, layered look that strategically concealed and revealed his model’s figure. So there’s no doubt that he knows his way around a sewing machine. He and Brittany Allen are the only designers with multiple challenge wins after eight weeks of competition. If only he weren’t already convinced he’s the greatest, maybe he’d learn to be even better.

