‘Project Runway’: Which of the 8 eliminated designers so far were unjustly axed? [POLL]

Season 18 of “Project Runway” has cut the field in half from the 16 designers who started the season at JFK Airport in “Blast Off” to the eight who remain after Marquise Foster was ousted in “Project Runway X Ashley Longshore.” But which eliminated contestant was most unjustly axed? Or do you think the judges have been spot-on every single time? Check out all of this season’s eliminated looks by clicking above, and scroll down to vote in our poll at the bottom of this post.

I for one think the judges got off on the wrong foot right away by eliminating both Asma Bibi and Jenn Charkow for their unsuccessful collaboration in the season premiere. It’s impossible to know exactly what a designer might have accomplished if only they’d stayed, but it seemed unfair to send two people home right away on a team challenge that might not have fully reflected either of their aesthetics.

I also thought Alan Gonzalez got a raw deal in “Sleigh the Runway.” As a personality, he was one of the most infectious designers in the workroom. And while his somewhat muddled ribbons-and-silver-leaves cocktail “dress” in the unconventional materials challenge wasn’t what I would call successful, I thought it showed more verve than Tyler Neasloney‘s look, which was shapeless and cut way too short. And Neasloney was eliminated the very next week anyway, so perhaps Gonzalez had the potential for more.

And most of our readers thought ShaVi Lewis should have been spared in “There is Only One You,” in which he struggled with fabric and sent a bunching, unflattering look down the runway. The fans we polled would have booted Sergio Guadarrama instead, if only for his arrogance. Do you think any of them deserved better, or did they all get what they deserved? Vote below.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Thursday on Bravo. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.