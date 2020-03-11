‘Project Runway’ fans are still rooting for Geoffrey Mac to win, but Nancy Volpe-Beringer is picking up steam [POLL RESULTS]

Going into the first part of the “Project Runway” finale, we asked readers who they thought deserved to win the whole competition, and their choice was clear: Geoffrey Mac was the rightful winner as far as they were concerned. They feel the same way going into this week’s finale, but his lead isn’t quite as commanding as it was before. Scroll down for our complete poll results.

Last week Mac was our readers’ favorite designer with 59% of the vote. This week he’s still backed by more than half of respondents, but down slightly to 52%. Perhaps fans are a little skeptical after the first part of the finale, in which an injury slowed down his progress on his collection and he presented three sample looks that the judges thought lacked fit and sex appeal. But he has some of the most unique ideas among the finalists, and his theme (armor, inspired by his military dad) gives his collection an emotional resonance and a strong rooting factor.

But if Mac lost any support, it appears to have all gone to Nancy Volpe-Beringer. Going into “Finale, Part 1” she had 22% of our readers in her corner. But going into “Part 2” she’s up to 29%. Indeed, she was one of the most memorable parts of the first half of the finale. She had a life-size cutout of Christian Siriano cheering her on in her apartment, and then she had her mentor run the “Rocky” steps with her in Philadelphia. And after their consultation back in New York she was so moved by Siriano’s encouragement that she was on the verge of tears.

Oh, and her clothes were good too. She designed for a wheelchair user again and took the judges’ advice about her tailoring, though they thought she still needed to pare down her extravagant uses of fabrics and accessories. The last two finalists are more or less where they were last week in our readers’ estimation: Sergio Guadarrama is down one point to 10% of fans’ support, and Victoria Cocieru is up one point to 9%. Do you agree with the overwhelming number of respondents who want either Mac or Volpe-Beringer to win?

