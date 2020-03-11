‘Project Runway’ finale odds: Geoffrey Mac is predicted to make history, but who’s his biggest threat?

“Project Runway” season 18 is almost over, and all that’s left is for the remaining designers to present their final collections at New York Fashion Week. But after the final four presented the judges with samples from their collections in “Finale, Part 1,” has anything changed in our odds? Fans have been placing their bets in our predictions center. Check out their complete forecasts here.

Geoffrey Mac is still the front-runner for the grand prize with leading odds of 47/50 as of this writing. He has been out front since he won his second design challenge in “Live and Let Tie Dye.” The judges had mixed feelings about his preview pieces in last week’s penultimate episode, but all four finalists got mixed reviews to varying degrees, and he has a distinct artistic voice with a futuristic bent that has the potential to wow the panelists if it’s refined well enough.

Mac would also be a historic champion. To date the oldest winners of the show were Seth Aaron Henderson (season 7) and Kentaro Kameyama (season 16), both of whom prevailed at age 38. Mac is in his early 40s, which would set a new record. Of course, fellow finalist Nancy Volpe-Beringer is even older, making history as the oldest designer even to compete on the show at age 64, let alone possibly win it. But she’s still an underdog according to users’ predictions, ranked fourth with 10/1 odds.

No, Mac’s biggest threat appears to be Victoria Cocieru, who has been a judges’ darling all season, but has also had major struggles that almost got her eliminated a couple of times. She ranks second with 59/20 odds, followed by Sergio Guadarrama with 6/1 odds. Do you think our forecasts are spot-on or dead wrong? Make or update your own predictions here; your forecasts influence our official odds.

