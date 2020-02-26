Our ‘Project Runway’ odds say Geoffrey Mac still the designer to beat, but what about ‘Olympic’ champ Nancy?

Only two out of the remaining six designers on “Project Runway” got high scores in “Olympic Game Plan,” winner Nancy Volpe-Beringer and runner-up Victoria Cocieru, but neither of them is the front-runner to win the season according to the week 12 predictions of “Runway” fans who have placed their bets here in our predictions center. No, the designer to beat is still Geoffrey Mac with leading odds of 39/20, even though the judges might have come close to sending him home.

This is Mac’s second week at the top of our “Runway” odds. He moved to the top for the first time after winning his second design challenge in “Live and Let Tie Dye,” where his modern take on the ’60s fashion trend demonstrated his increased confidence and refinement as a designer. But he went straight from that success to a near disaster in “Olympic,” where he designed a party dress for rugby player Naya Tapper. He had so many problems with the fit that he was making major alterations until the very last minute before he sent the look down the runway.

But he wasn’t the only one the judges criticized. Former front-runner Brittany Allen also got a low score, as did Marquise Foster and Sergio Guadarrama (but the judges surprised them by not eliminating anyone). Volpe-Beringer rose above all of them, earning her very first challenge victory of the season, but despite that breakthrough she still ranks last in our predictions with 16/1 odds. Are we underestimating her?

The avant garde challenge is next, and it will decide who moves on to the Fashion Week finale. Volpe-Beringer’s not exactly known for experimental style, so it remains to be seen whether she’ll be able to stretch herself to deliver a bold, dramatic art piece. And at this point the judges will be deciding who they want to see a full collection from, and they have commented in the past about her lack of a clear, unique aesthetic. It’s possible they’ll think she’s peaked.

What do you think? Do you agree that Mac is still the favorite to win? Are we underestimating Volpe-Beringer or anyone else on the runway?

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Thursday on Bravo. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.