‘Project Runway’ cliffhanger: Should judges cruelly eliminate one more designer or let them all show their collections? [POLL]

The penultimate episode of “Project Runway” season 18 ended in a cliffhanger. In “Finale, Part 1,” Karlie Kloss announced that the final four designers had one more hurdle: present three sample looks to the judges to decide if they all get to show their collections at the end of Fashion Week after all, or if one or two of them would be eliminated at the very last minute. But we didn’t find out the judges’ verdict before the show cut to black. Who do you think the judges should send home? Or should they let all the contestants get their climactic Fashion Week moment? Vote in our poll at the bottom of this post.

I for one hope the judges send all of them through — yes, even Sergio Guadarrama, who definitely doesn’t need the ego boost. By the time the designers learned the twist, they had already put five months into creating their collections with the expectation of having their work showcased at one of the world’s most prominent platforms for fashion. And though all four of the designers received tough love from the judges for some of their decisions, no one did a full-on fashion face-plant with anything they showed to Kloss, Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and special guest Steven Kolb of the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

Sure, Geoffrey Mac needed to do some editing and make his looks sexier with better fit. Nancy Volpe-Beringer needed to focus and streamline her uses of fabric and pattern. Victoria Cocieru needed to cut down on accessorizing and self-branding. And Guadarrama had to modernize his somewhat dated details. But they all presented bold design ideas, difficult techniques, and fashionable pieces. I want to see the other seven pieces from each and every one of them. Hopefully the show was merely merely trying to ramp up the suspense leading into the final runway. But what do you think? Should any of the designers really be eliminated this close to the end?

