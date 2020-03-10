‘Project Runway’ fans have spoken: The absolute WORST look of the season was … [POLL RESULTS]

The “Project Runway” season 18 finale is upon us, so we asked our readers to take a look back at the designs that came before: specifically, the 13 designs that were eliminated over the course of the competition. Which was the absolute worst? Scroll down to see our complete poll results, which surprised me at least. And click above to see all of those worst looks of the season.

The worst look according to our respondents was one of the very first to be eliminated: Jenn Charkow‘s jumpsuit in the “Blast Off” season premiere challenge. It received 31% of the vote, more than any other look. That was a team challenge where she was double-eliminated with her teammate Asma Bibi, but Bibi’s modesty dress only got 6% of the vote.

Charkow’s dress was distinguished by how it wasn’t distinguished by much of anything at all. It was a plain black design that didn’t demonstrate much of any point of view, and it was eliminated for sheer blandness. But it was competently made, so I didn’t expect it to get so much ire from the fans we polled. Perhaps being uninteresting really is the cardinal sin of this show.

Ranked second with 16% of the vote was Alan Gonzalez‘s “Sleigh the Runway” look, which used unconventional materials to make a holiday party dress that the judges thought was better suited to Burning Man. Then with 11% of the vote was Tyler Neasloney for his competent but old-fashioned sexy secretary getup in “The Ultimate Upcycle” that the designer infamously suggested Karlie Kloss wear with her in-laws.

But 11% of readers thought the design that was truly the worst this season wasn’t actually eliminated by the judges, and I could think of a couple of examples that might fit the bill. For instance, Victoria Cocieru came close to being eliminated twice: in “Sheer Genius” when she sloppily assembled a dress in two hours after getting so frustrated with the challenge that she almost quit, and then in “Live and Let Tie Dye,” when her diaper jeans and baby-poop tie-dye patterns turned off the judges.

What do you think? See our results below, and you can keep voting here.

