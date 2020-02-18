Why ‘Project Runway’ history favors Victoria Cocieru or Sergio Guadarrama to be the winner of season 18

There are six designers left on “Project Runway,” and they seem evenly matched — five out of the six have won design challenges, and four of them are tied at two wins apiece. But looking back on the history of the show indicates that the likeliest winners might be Victoria Cocieru and Sergio Guadarrama. Here’s why.

First, no designer has won “Project Runway” after being eliminated from the show. And that’s the case for two of the remaining designers. Marquise Foster was eliminated in “Project Runway X Ashley Longshore” and brought back the next week after Dayoung Kim left the competition for health reasons. Then Brittany Allen was eliminated in “Suit Yourself,” but Christian Siriano used his first ever Siriano Save to keep her around. The good news for Allen is that four out of the five designers who got previous mentor Tim Gunn’s Save ended up in the finale. The bad news is that none of them won the competition.

Second, no designer over the age of 40 has ever won “Project Runway.” Perhaps surprisingly, all 17 previous winners have been in their 20s or 30s, with the oldest winners being Seth Aaron Henderson (season seven) and Kentaro Kameyama (season 16), both of whom were 38 when they competed on the show. This season features 41-year-old Geoffrey Mac and 64-year-old Nancy Volpe-Beringer. The latter made history as the oldest contestant ever on the show, but either would make history if they win.

That leaves two, Cocieru is 27. Guadarrama is 36. Both have won design challenges and got multiple other high scores (multiple low scores too, but that’s the case for everyone else in the competition as well). Might they actually be the ones to beat, or are the above trends really just coincidences? Goodness knows records are made to be broken, and there are exceptions to every rule, especially when it comes to fashion.

