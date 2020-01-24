‘Project Runway’ recap: Ashley Longshore’s wild style brought butterflies, nipples and … other things to the runway [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The field has been cut almost in half on “Project Runway,” with nine designers left going into this week’s show out of the original 16. So who among them survived the latest episode, “Project Runway X Ashley Longshore”? Find out below in our live blog with all the minute-by-minute developments as they happen.

This challenge was not for the faint-hearted — or at least not for the understated at heart. That’s because the designers had to collaborate with Ashley Longshore, a pop artist whom Christian Siriano compared to a “modern-day Andy Warhol.” She was also the artist in residence at New York Fashion Week, and the designers had to use her artwork for inspiration in designing this week’s looks.

Coming out of last week’s show, Chelsey Carter was sitting pretty. She won “There is Only One You,” where the designers had to create looks inspired by their personal backgrounds. She was actually the sixth different winner in a row, following victories by Brittany Allen (“Blast Off“), Marquise Foster (“Cats of the Urban Jungle“), Sergio Guadarrama (“Sleigh the Runway“), Victoria Cocieru (“The Ultimate Upcycle“) and Geoffrey Mac (“Sew 80’s“). The only three designers without a challenge win going into this episode were Dayoung Kim, Nancy Volpe-Beringer and Delvin McCray.

So was one of those three destined to exit this week? Maybe, but despite their past challenge wins Guadarrama and Foster were in the bottom twice in the last three challenges. There are few enough designers now that the judges may be running out of benefits of the doubt to give them on an off week. Reputation won’t save you forever. So who made the most of flamboyant pop art, and who (if anyone) did the judges send home? Follow along below starting at 9:00pm (times listed are Eastern).

9:00pm — Man, those pull-up bars in the “Runway” penthouse are getting a workout. Geoffrey in last week’s episode, and now Marquise.

9:01pm — — “This is going into a very different place than anticipated,” said Sergio about getting low scores from the judges twice in a row. “I’m a political designer. I’m not going to change that for anybody. Sometimes the judges are going to get it, sometimes it’s going to piss them off,” but who cares because “I’m living my truth.” Not surprisingly, he has written himself into a narrative where the judges were oppressing him for his politics. But of course what actually happened was that the judges told him they were down with his politics, it’s just that his dress sucked. But pretending to be some kind of “Runway” political dissident makes him look better in his own eyes. Owning up to bad looks would make him look a lot better in everyone else’s eyes, though.

9:03pm — A message comes to the penthouse. The designers are going to Bergdorf Goodman! Delvin has never been to Bergdorf before, which is thrilling for him. Not to brag, but I’ve shopped at the H&M that used to be across the street from Bergdorf, so clearly I’ve made it in the fashion world too.

9:08pm — They judges meet Ashley Longshore, and joining them as well is Linda Fargo, the fashion director for Bergdorf Goodman. Ashley has her artwork displayed at Bergdorf, and the challenge will be to create high-fashion looks using Ashley’s custom prints. She has never seen her art translated into apparel, so she’s excited to see what the designers make of it. Chelsey is thrilled. Nancy feels like the challenge is right up her alley. Chelsey picks her print first since she won the last challenge. She chooses who gets pick second, and she gives the nod to Brittany. Then Nancy (who picks the pink dildo print!), Marquise, Delvin, Victoria (she picks flowers, doesn’t like flowers, but likes the contrast), Dayoung, Geoffrey (takes him a while to figure out those are nipples), and finally Sergio. “Sergio gets chosen last, and I don’t think it needs to be explained,” says Delvin. Indeed it does not, Delvin.

9:09pm — It’s a two-day challenge, which is a welcome relief after last week’s one-day challenge. They’ll be shopping at Mood for other fabrics, but they’ll need to make sure Ashley’s print is the star of the show. Nancy is going to be making a dildo pant, which sounds crazy, but hey, that’s what was on Ashley’s print. And since she did so well mixing prints last week in the personal heritage challenge, I think she can make that work.

9:11pm — At Mood,, Victoria hides from Christian while shopping. She hates prints, so she doesn’t want to use it too much. It’s weird for me to imagine a designer who just hates prints outright. It would be like if a writer refused to ever use prepositions — kinda limiting, I think. Meanwhile, Geoffrey is “playing up the nipples.” Nipples and dildos on the runway!

9:14pm — “Move along,” says Delvin about Sergio giving Chelsey advice that sounds completely wrong to him. Delvin can be a little self-important sometimes, but I love him calling out Sergio on his BS. We need that in the workroom with Tyler Neasloney gone. Delvin absolutely has his number.

Ashley Consultations

9:15pm — Nancy is making a coat and Ashley thinks it sounds “fun.” And she’s super excited by Geoffrey’s “nipples!” But then she’s worried about the “literalness of the nipples” as he explains his nipple sleeves. Me too. So “no more 3D nips, just quiet nips,” says Geoffrey. Good call.

9:17pm — Dayoung’s look is “badass” and “chic … I cannot wait to see this.” Delvin is inspired by his struggle with depression and is using the busy print to translate the chaos of a depressed mind, but Ashley is worried when hearing about his plans that he’s taking on too much work for himself. Ashley loves how structured Victoria’s idea is, but she worries Victoria isn’t going to use the print enough.

9:18pm — Before Ashley leaves, she tells the judges they can start grabbing whatever bedazzling materials and accessories they want. Rhinestones everywhere!

9:20pm — Ashley has left them another surprise: food and drinks right outside their workroom at the end of the day. Then they practice their own personal runway walks just for fun, and of course Victoria finishes in the top with that too.

9:24pm — Dayoung wakes up feeling cold, similar to the time she went to the emergency room a few weeks ago. She doesn’t want much breakfast, so it doesn’t sound like she has much of an appetite either.

9:25pm — I like what Brittany is doing with her 3D butterflies. She says she has always been a little extra, so this challenge definitely suits her.

Christian Consultations

9:26pm — Time to get the mentor’s point of view. He suggests that Dayoung do a very exaggerated sleeve on this coat, since she has done coats before. He’s also worried about Marquise’s white top under his coat since there’s no stretch in that fabric.

9:29pm — Christian thinks Brittany’s 3D butterflies are “divine.” But he’s worried about how oversized Nancy’s reversible coat is turning out; she’s sticking to her guns, though. And yes, he too thinks Victoria needs to incorporate the print more than she’s currently doing. But she’s still cranky about the existence of printed fabrics; she doesn’t want it to be too busy, and this is the wrong challenge for that mindset. Chelsey thinks Victoria is being too stubborn about the fabrics too, and she doesn’t understand how Victoria keeps getting top scores with the same silhouettes.

9:30pm — Dayoung’s energy is completely depleted, she insists she’s okay, but she is definitely not okay. Her stomach hurts, so she’s not eating enough. Geoffrey thinks she’s starting to look like “E.T. from that scene where he’s dying.” C’mon, Dayoung, ask for help!

9:35pm — The medics are finally on hand. They ask Dayoung how she’s feeling, and she says she’s mentally fine, but like her “well” or “fountain” hasn’t been maintained. Basically, the spirit is willing but the flesh is weak. But she keeps insisting that she’s okay because she doesn’t want to give up her dream of going to Fashion Week. But at this rate the epitaph on her grave will be “I’m fine.”

Model Fittings

9:36pm — Christian is still concerned with the exposed seams on Victoria’s look — she’s got a funky chain thing she’s using, but Christian thinks she’s not using it well. She’s still thrown off by her print, but I still can’t understand how a fashion designer could be so categorically opposed to print.

9:36pm — Meanwhile, Sergio is making a looking to make a dress symbolizing transgender people’s struggle being their true selves. His dress doesn’t look bad so far, but his message isn’t coming through even a tiny little bit, and I think I understand why now. He has no idea how to actually symbolize complex political ideas in clothes, but saying his looks are political makes him and his work seem more important, and lets him deflect criticism (“They just don’t like my politics” instead of having to consider, “Maybe I didn’t do a good job”).

9:37pm — Christian loves the idea of Geoffrey’s look, but the execution looks like an “oven mitt.” It’s this big voluminous, marshmallow, potato thing. Could turn out great, but he definitely needs to refine that design and give it a better shape. I hope it comes together, because it could be really fun and weird.

9:40pm — Delvin’s look is “a little ‘Golden Girls’ pajamas,” says Christian. I think he’s right. It’s coming off old-fashioned, a lot like last week’s disastrous look. But just the few adjustments Christian suggests make it look a whole lot better right away. Fingers crossed. Full disclosure, though, I would totally wear “Golden Girls” pajamas. He keeps working on his look, though and there’s a lot of ruffles there. It could be kind of a hot mess if he doesn’t pull it together, but Ashley’s mood is infectious and he feels like it’s inspiring him in a new way, and I’m totally down with that. But Dayoung is still behind, and I don’t want her out just because she doesn’t have the energy to finish in time.

Morning of the Runway

9:45pm — Dayoung feels like she has a little more energy. she explains that she knows she has to eat throughout the day but feels like there’s never enough time. Girl, eat! Someone get Alan Gonzalez back into the workroom, not to design, just to pass her snacks throughout the challenges. She needs a self-care coach.

9:48pm — Christian’s back wearing a colorful print shirt that I 100% want to wear. Oh, and the models are back too. I guess that’s kinda important. Victoria is happy she’s finished, so she’s helping Dayoung finish hers, partly because Victoria actually likes Dayoung’s look more than she likes her own. Elsewhere, it looks like Delvin is doing away with his ruffle, and Sergio is preparing his transgender symbolism cocoon — oy. And Nancy is creating on a wine pocket, a phone pocket, and a dildo pocket in her coat. “Every coat needs a dildo pocket!” she and Christian say in unison. Bring it, Nancy! I wonder if they actually have dildos on the accessory wall because that would be the greatest runway reveal in the history of the show.