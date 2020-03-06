‘Project Runway’ recap: ‘Finale, Part 1’ was the beginning of the end, but there was a twist [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Four designers went into the two-part finale of “Project Runway” season 18, so how did they spend all their time away from the workroom preparing their collections for Fashion Week, and what twists and surprises were in store for them along the way? Find out below in our live blog with all the minute-by-minute developments as they happened.

Last week the top six designers went to the Vessel in New York City to present avant garde looks. Brittany Allen presented a voluminous pink coat whose execution was lacking upon closer inspection, while Marquise Foster created a silvery Tin Man look that the judges thought was overthought and had proportion problems. So both of them were eliminated — again. Both had been eliminated once before and got second chances on the show, but couldn’t quite take their good fortune all the way to the finale.

That left Victoria Cocieru, Sergio Guadarrama, Geoffrey Mac and Nancy Volpe-Beringer, who had five months and $10,000 apiece to create their 10-look collections. But is it ever really that simple? In a preview for tonight’s show, Karlie Kloss told the designers, “We’re throwing out the rule book.” She revealed that they’d have to show a few sample pieces from their collections to the judges, who would then decide if two, three or all four of them would really get the chance to show their designs at Fashion Week.

So what did Kloss, Nina Garcia and Elaine Welteroth ultimately decide? Who do you think will win the competition in the March 12 finale? And who do you think should win? Follow along below starting at 9:00pm (times listed are Eastern).

9:00pm — We check back into the competition three months after the avant garde challege. The designers had five months total to create their collections for Fashion Week, so we’re a little more than halfway through.

Nancy Volpe-Beringer

9:03pm — Christian’s first visit it to Nancy in Philadelphia. She’s organized with compartments and spreadsheets and a calendar. She is way more organized than she seemed during the regular season when she was “a mess and didn’t know what was happening ever.” And she already has tons of her work done along with a full-size cardboard cutout of Christian cheering her on. “This is really funny, and kinda creepy,” he says.

9:04pm — Nancy’s works in progress look pretty cool so far. She wants to do no-waste wearable art with a lot of liquid-look fabrics. And she wants to be inclusive, so she’s designing another look with a wheelchair-user in mind. I really dig what she’s got going on so far. Christian likes the fabrics and silhouettes, but Nancy needs to play close attention to fit and avoid overworking her designs. And she needs one streamlined piece to bring it all together.

9:05pm — Nancy works overlooking the “Rocky” steps in Philly, so she invites Christian top run the steps with her. Very Nancy. I love it.

Sergio Guadarrama

9:07pm — Next visit in New York with Sergio and his partner Kade. Sergio is inspired by global warming and the melting of the ice caps. So he’s going to dress his models like polar bears and drown them … okay, no. He’s doing looks progressing from ice to melted ice. He’s growing his own leather with kombucha in his bathtub. It looks like he’s decomposing a body. And it looks like that’s what it smells like too. I think Walter White grew his own leather on “Breaking Bad” once.

9:08pm — Christian likes the melting ice color palette Sergio is using, but Christian thinks the design looks more like a “saloon girl” and won’t translate to glaciers. And the fringe looks like a costume. “I’m going to probably stick to my guns,” he says, surprising no one. He’s creating a sense of “wetness and volume.” He thinks when the judges hear about his inspirations, they’re going to love his story. Well there’s a first time for everything.

9:09pm — While Nancy took Christian to the “Rocky” steps, Sergio brings him to soccer practice where he plays for a hot minute, but nah, Christian is gonna have a scone instead. Also, Sergio promised boys in short shorts, but it’s clearly too cold for that.