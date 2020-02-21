‘Project Runway’ recap: In ‘Olympic Game Plan,’ the designers were good sports about dressing athletes [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Only six designers went into “Project Runway” episode 11, “Olympic Game Plan,” in which the challenge was to make championship looks for champion athletes eyeing the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. So who won a gold medal, and who finished dead last? Find out below in our live blog with all the minute-by-minute developments as they happen.

Client challenges are always tough since the designers have to work with people who don’t necessarily have a fashion background. On one hand, you need to make your client happy, comfortable and confident. But this is also still a fashion competition, so you also need to be true to yourself as an artist and present something modern and unique. Sometimes those priorities clash with designers either ignoring their clients or abandoning their own creative identities entirely. The ideal is always somewhere in the middle where the designer and client intersect in perfect harmony.

The final six came into this episode pretty evenly matched. Four of them had won two design challenges apiece: Brittany Allen, Geoffrey Mac, Sergio Guadarrama and Marquise Foster. Another designer won one challenge, but earned five other high scores: Victoria Cocieru. The last, Nancy Volpe-Beringer, had yet to win any challenge, which made her especially vulnerable going into this week’s show, but she had also only gotten two low scores all season.

When everyone is this good, the judges’ standards get higher, so even the slightest mistakes can result in elimination. And the stakes are higher than ever with Fashion Week in sight. Follow along below starting at 9:00pm (times listed are Eastern).

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates

9:02pm — Apparently it’s Victoria’s birthday and she has gotten dozens of roses from her hubby: “Look, it’s a rose for every time she’s been on the top,” says Brittany, though, to be fair, Victoria has mostly been on the bottom in recent weeks. So Victoria is “anxious” and uninspired and not sure she’s ready for this challenge after those recent struggles. The roses seem to cheery her up, though, so I hope that lifts her spirits because she really is talented.

9:04pm — Time for the challenge: Karlie introduces the designers to six women who are able to withstand the challenge of competition, 2020 Summer Olympians. Nancy is on her feet applauding. I think she likes this challenge. The athletes are rugby player Naya Tapper, track and marathoner Tatyana McFadden, freestyle wrestler Helen Maroulis, indoor volleyball player Foluke Akinradewo Gunderson (woot! I love indoor volleyball at the Olympics, and I remember her from the London and Rio Games), shotgun shooter Kim Rhode, and sprinter/long jumper Scout Bassett. The athletes have unique bodies specialized to their sports, so the designers will be making custom victory dresses for their athletes.

9:05pm — The designers are being matched up by the dreaded button bag: Geoffrey gets Naya, Nancy gets Tatyana (and Nancy looks thrilled with her draw), Victoria gets Helen, Sergio gets Foluke, Brittany gets Kim, and Marquise gets Scout. But alas, this is only a one-day challenge. It is a pretty straightforward challenge: party dress for a client. But they could’ve cut the designers a little slack and given them an extra day after last week’s overnight tie-dye challenge.

9:06pm — They’re designing for some of our country’s finest athletes, so “Don’t f*ck it up,” Karlie tells the designers. Sounds like Karlie’s gonna have Kim shoot the loser of this week’s challenge.

9:07pm — Geoffrey bonds with Naya about rugby, which Geoffrey mistakenly thinks is that thing with the net. Naya sets him straight — so to speak. “My muscles are more for visual sport,” Geoffrey explains. “They’re for physical sports too, but just not Olympic sport.” Winning that last challenge has made him frisky, and I love it!

9:08pm — Victoria’s client Helen tells her she feels self-conscious about her broad back and shoulders. Victoria tells her the kinds of things she actually designs. Helen sounds like she’s onboard, but I’m not sure how much of Helen is going to end up in this dress since Victoria hasn’t been known for collaborating well with others this season.

9:09pm — Foluke is pregnant, and Sergio has never made a maternity dress before because his dresses are too expensive for them to want to invest in with their bodies changing. Ah, once again, the true politics of the political designer.

9:09pm — Tatyana has trouble finding clothes because of her broad, muscular frame and her wheelchair. She likes to be “a little extra,” so she wants a train. Nancy seems to be familiar with adaptive design and the challenges of creating a look for someone with accessibility needs, so I hope this challenge works out well for both of them.

9:10pm — Kim wants black. Brittany is used to designing in prints and colors, but she has designed bridal before, so she’s used to adapting to her clients. It’ll be interesting to see if any designers stray too far from their clients’ wishes, and if any stray too far from their own personal style. Either could turn out badly on the runway.

9:11pm — Scout is open to showing off her prosthetic. Marquise is totally down for that, and I think some kind of high slit to showcase it could be really badass. Those two definitely seemed to be vibing.