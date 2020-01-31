‘Project Runway’ recap: Who showed the right amount of skin in ‘Sheer Genius,’ and who was shown the door? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Last week “Project Runway” designers created looks with the flamboyant prints of pop artist Ashley Longshore, but this week’s challenge went to the opposite extreme. Instead of bold prints, the designers worked with sheer fabrics. So who stunned with see-through looks in “Sheer Genius,” and who did the judges see no more potential in? Find out below in our live blog with all the minute-by-minute developments as they happen.

The season started with 16 designers and the field has been cut in half with only eight remaining. So who impressed the judges the most this time around? Last week Brittany Allen became the first designer to win two challenges, while Dayoung Kim and Delvin McCray also received high scores. However, Dayoung and Delvin are among the only three designers who haven’t won a single challenge yet (the other is Nancy Volpe-Beringer). And Dayoung has struggled with intermittent health challenges all season that have made it a struggle for her to even complete her designs. It’s only going to get more difficult from here.

Just ask Marquise Foster. He won the “Cats of the Urban Jungle” challenge but was eliminated anyway in “Longshore.” He was joined in the bottom three by Nancy and Victoria Cocieru, neither of whom had ever been at the bottom before that. Can Nancy and Victoria redeem themselves after their close brushes with elimination? And will mentor Christian Siriano ever use his save to overturn a judges’ decision? Follow along below starting at 9:00pm (times listed are Eastern).

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates

9:02pm — Dayoung wakes up feeling like she ran a marathon. The competition is “wearing me down. I just wish I had a different body.” Well that doesn’t sound good. Victoria is recovering too from being at the bottom for the first time and feeling like none of her high scores even matter. Delvin thinks she has to “get over it,” but I can relate to that feeling like you’re only as good as the last thing you got wrong.

9:05pm — Time for the challenge: Karlie and Brandon are both there to introduce the designers’ task this week. Brandon realized “from a very early age that there’s nothing more important than making the woman feel good” in his designs. “That should always be your end goal.” But there’s a trend of sheer fabric being used to highlight women’s bodies, so the challenge is to “create an editorial look using sheer fabric.” “What is sheer?” Victoria asks. Not a good sign. Karlie is wearing a sheer outfit as she gives them the challenge, but it’s not especially revealing, and Brandon explains, “There is a way to be sexy that’s not so obvious. I’m ready to be wowed.”

9:06pm — The designers get to pick their own models. Brittany won the last challenge, so she gets to pick her own: Severine. The rest of the designers get to decide next in random order as decided by the dreaded button bag: Delvin picks Yuen, Geoffrey goes with Thijin (everyone else is super jealous, as they should be, because she’s a boss), Chelsey picks Jessica, Nancy picks DD (to redeem herself from her bottom look with DD last week), Sergio picks Nora, Victoria picks Asia, and Dayoung gets Stephanie by default. The designers will work directly with their models to make sure the models are comfortable with their looks, but this is a one-day challenge, and this will be the last time someone is awarded immunity for winning the challenge.

9:08pm — “I feel sick in my stomach,” says Dayoung as soon as it’s time to consult with models. The producer calls a medic to the cast lounge immediately. Geoffrey says, “I know she was really hungry earlier … It’s really intense. I am worried for her.” So am I. I can’t assume what her condition is, but it is concerning how her not eating has been a recurring observation when her health and energy levels drop dangerously low. Whatever is happening may be more than just the pressure of the competition.

9:11pm — “My body is telling me, you’ve done enough,” Dayoung explains. “At the end of the day, I’m a human before a designer.” So it’s official: Dayoung has decided to leave the competition to focus on her health. “We just want you to be okay,” says Brittany. “It makes me really sad, but I love you so much.” Everyone is sad to see her go, and it breaks my heart too. I hope she recovers, and if the show is renewed for another season and she’s up for it, I hope they invite her to return.

9:14pm — Geoffrey thinks bowing out was the right choice, and everyone is in shock. That leaves seven designers in the competition, but I wonder what this means for the challenge. Will there be an elimination? Will there still be immunity? Will Christian get a chance to use his save? The show must go on, so it’s time for the designers to consult with their models. Nancy is doing a “super prom fantasy” dress for DD, who never got to go to their prom, but she knows her finishings need to be spot on with unforgiving sheer fabric. Sergio learns that Nora is German and married into a Chinese family, so he’s going to use that story for his design and goodness I’m worried about how many cultures he’s thinking about appropriating in one look. But he’s confident he’s going to “take the gold for this one.” That’s true about every challenge, though, so …

9:15pm — Chelsey designs everyday looks, so she knows she needs to stretch herself for this editorial design. Geoffrey isn’t entirely sure what he’ll be doing; all his knows is the color palette from a pair of earrings he picked. Sounds like he’s got another panicky Mood adventure in his very near future.

9:16pm — Time for Mood, and a major twist: because Dayoung withdrew from the competition, someone else is coming back! And that designer is … commercial break, dammit!