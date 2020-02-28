‘Project Runway’ recap: It was ‘The Height of Avant-Garde Fashion’ for the designers, but 2 fell short of the finale [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Last week’s “Project Runway” episode, “Olympic Game Plan,” was a feel-good, happy-ending kind of episode with the designers making victory dresses for inspiring athletes. No one went home at the end of the challenge. But that meant that this week, in “The Height of Avant-Garde Fashion,” two designers would fall back down to Earth in stead of just one. So which four advanced to Fashion Week, and who missed the cut? Find out below in our live blog with all the minute-by-minute developments as they happen.

Who would move on and who would go home was anyone’s guess considering how closely matched the designers were. All six of them had won design challenges before. All of them had been at the bottom multiple times — two of them, Brittany Allen and Marquise Foster, had actually been eliminated before making comebacks after the fact. Brittany was saved by Christian Siriano, while Marquise got to come back following the withdrawal of Dayoung Kim.

So it was fitting to decide the final four with an avant garde challenge. It was an opportunity to judge how the designers operate at the outer reaches of their creativity. That, more than anything, would give us an idea of who has the artistic vision to show 10 looks at New York Fashion Week.

But it wasn’t just the looks that were special during this week’s challenge. It was also the locale: the designers showed their bold designs at the Vessel, a visitor attraction that opened in 2019 at Hudson Yards in Manhattan. And joining the panel to evaluate this week’s looks was Emmy-winning “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Rachel Brosnahan. So who did they send through to the final round, and who just fell short after coming all this way? Follow along below starting at 9:00pm (times listed are Eastern).

