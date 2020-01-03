‘Project Runway’ recap: ‘The Ultimate Upcycle’ sent the designers to Goodwill, but which look belonged in the trash? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The first “Project Runway” challenge of the decade, “The Ultimate Upcycle,” was a nod to fashion conservation as the designers had to obtain all their materials not from Mood but from Goodwill, where they raided the racks for secondhand items they could turn into fashion-forward looks. So who brought new life to old clothes, and whose looks would’ve been better off in a landfill? Find out below in our live blog with all the minute-by-minute developments and commentary as it happens.

And there was more pressure in “Upcycle” than just refurbishing thrift-store finds. The looks the designers were creating were intended for host Karlie Kloss herself, who would wear the winning look to a Paris event for the Council of Fashion Designers of America. If that wasn’t enough, this was the season’s first one-day challenge, so the designers had to work twice as fast. Maybe that wasn’t such a challenge for Dayoung Kim, though: she only had one day to work in “Cats of the Urban Jungle” because she spent the first work day recovering from exhaustion in the hospital.

This challenge also seemed like a good fit for Sergio Guadarrama. From day one he has discussed his own use of upcycled materials in his day-to-day work. Though this time he didn’t need any extra advantage; he already had immunity from winning the “Sleigh the Runway” challenge with unconventional materials. And goodness knows he doesn’t need any extra confidence. But Tyler Neasloney and Brittany Allen needed a shot of redemption after their unconventionally bad looks in “Sleigh.”

So who rose to the occasion, and who let Karlie down? Follow along below starting at 9:00pm (times listed are Eastern).

